No matter what my mom tells me about taking time for myself, I can never say no to a good time. A night full of liquor pitchers, screaming karaoke songs at the top of my lungs, and a million photos with all my best friends scratches the itch every time. You’re only in college once, right?

This article will help you build your own bar crawl. Please choose according to the prompts that excite you the most, and remember to drink responsibly!

To the Bars!

At the beginning of the night, it is key to select a bar that caters to your specific group. If you are going out with a few girl friends and want to get a photo with the best espresso martini in town, we’ll start at Mud Lounge. There’s a little something here for everyone, from spiked coffee to pumpkin cider; they will start your night off right.

If you have a bit of a larger group and are looking to simply get the fun started, Shot Shack is the place for you. Featuring THC seltzers, my favorite dart board in the city, and specialty shots, they know how to have a good time. For those of us who couldn’t make it to the pre-game, Shot Shack offers some affordable options to start the night off strong.

Keeping the Liquor Flowing

Time to rest your weary feet and start beating your favorite dead horse? Golden Girls is the place to be! Take a picture in their notoriously disco-lit bathroom and grab a tropical cocktail while you gab with your girls. If a cocktail is too light for you at this point in the evening, convince a friend to split a Scorpion Bowl with you. If that doesn’t sound tempting enough, know that it comes ON FIRE. Insane.

For my heavy drinking champs out there who need a few more drinks to keep the vibes going, we’re heading to Finnegan’s Wake (aka Finn’s). As a shot girl myself, nothing beats a cheap pickle shot with a jello shot to wash it down. Not to mention their ski-ball machine and pool tables, giving an activity to our sober (or already sloshed) buddies. Plus, in my humble opinion, they have the best Vegas Bomb.

Now, let’s say you are craving some live music and a pool game or two. Our favorite (not so dive-y) dive bar, Dive on Patton (D.O.P.), has got your back. Their liquor pitchers, which start at only $6 on Thursdays, are one of the best deals in town. They also have some munchies if you need some sustenance before heading to your next stop!

FTCU

Get your dancing shoes on, we’re heading to Inner Circle (Inner). Beware, you’ll run into half of the MSU campus, including that random girl who sits behind you in class. If you need a drunk cig, don’t even worry, Inner’s cigarette dispenser will give you your fix. Grab an extra-large strawberry daiquiri, hit the dance floor, and if you get tired, head outside for some cornhole and talking shit on the patio.

For my girls who want a more lowkey end to the evening, Hour House provides karaoke, pool, and cheap-as-hell shots. From Wicked to classic country, you can sing your heart out with a bunch of strangers. What could be better? Not to mention, Hour House is queer-friendly, with drag shows and drag bingo on special occasions!

A Personal Favorite

If you need a tried and true way to end the night, head over to The Flea. As my favorite dive bar, The Flea never disappoints. With a pile of games to grab from and perfectly curated decorations, you can never go wrong with ending the night here. Play your favorite song via TouchTunes, and close it down just because you can.

Under 21?

Starting the night off with a chill vibe, Dugout features live music on its patio with a full bar in the back. With food and conversation, there’s never been a better time. Located just off National, you can easily walk back to campus or downtown, just in time to head to your next stop.

Need a driving bass to get the adrenaline going? Regency never fails to impress with its themed raves and concerts. Whether it’s a DJ blasting Charli XCX or Soulja Boy hyping up the crowd, Regency knows how to play music for the masses. Head up to the balcony to take in the experience and sing your heart out.

If you are looking to venture out, Club Rodeo stands as the best 18+ bar in Springfield. Come out and learn a line dance or two. For my girls who are not big country fans, don’t worry, the top hits start playing later in the night, giving you the chance to mosh with a bunch of strangers.

While I know you all will be safe, make sure to grab a Liquid IV or two to finish off your night! Pair some water with a crazy overpriced order of DoorDashed Taco Bell at 2 a.m. and you’ve got a perfect bar crawl. Cheers!