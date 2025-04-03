This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter.

Starting college for the first time can be a whirlwind of emotions. It can be exciting to experience it for the first time, but adjusting to it can be overwhelming at times. Classes are set at a different pace and there is a different type of social circle than one can be used to. Sound familiar?

Here’s the thing, college isn’t just about going to lectures and taking exams. There are many opportunities for you to experience on campus and you should take advantage of them. Getting involved on campus can be the game-changer you didn’t know you needed. From making lifelong friends to boosting your resume, joining clubs, organizations, and activities can completely transform your college experience. So, if you’re on the fence about attending the student organization fair or even applying for a leadership position, consider this as your sign to go for it. Now, let’s dive into why getting involved is one of the best decisions you can make for your academic and personal self!

Expanding your social circle and building friendships

You might think that you can only make friends in your classes or at your dorm building but you can easily make so many friends by being involved on campus. Think about it, there are so many different organizations you can be a part of with so many different people of completely different backgrounds. This can be a great way to meet more like-minded people and build a support system. Whether it’s a cultural club, pre-professional, or hobby-based organization, you’ll connect with people who share your passions. Some of the strongest bonds are formed through late-night meetings, group projects, and shared experiences like conferences, competitions, or road trips for events.

This can also allow you to step out of your comfort zone by engaging in different activities which will introduce you to many diverse perspectives and people you might not meet otherwise.

Developing Leadership and Professional Skills

Depending on the organization you join, you can also develop leadership and professional skills. First, one of the best ways to be involved with your organization is to take on a leadership role. While it may be intimidating at first, it can truly teach you so many valuable skills. Becoming an executive board member or committee leader gives you experience managing projects and making decisions. It’s also a great way to make any changes you would like to see in your organization or even community.

Even outside of a leadership role, you can learn many skills. Campus involvement pushes you to articulate ideas clearly which enhances your communication skills. Juggling school work, meetings, and events teaches you to prioritize and manage your schedule efficiently which teaches you good time management and multitasking – an essential life skill. You can also learn problem-solving and adaptability. For example, when things don’t go as planned, you’ll learn to think on your feet. Many student organizations also mirror workplace dynamics which will allow you to practice teamwork and build confidence.

Boosting Your Resume & Career Readiness

As you may know, today’s job market is tough, and having JUST a degree isn’t enough to stand out. Employers usually look for a well-rounded candidate who can take initiative, work in a team, and have real-world experience beyond academics. Say you’re at a job interview and the recruiter asks, “Tell me about a time you demonstrated leadership or problem-solving skills.” If you’ve been actively involved on campus, you’ll have plenty of real-life examples to share. By joining student organizations, leading projects, or volunteering for events, you’re building a personal brand that reflects your values, interests, and work ethic-helping you stand out in job applications.

You are also able to learn industry-specific skills by joining a club. For example, business or STEM-related clubs can allow you to develop technical skills relevant to your field. Writing for the campus newspaper, planning events, or managing social media accounts for a club is also a great way to get first-hand experience.

Many clubs also have ties with their alumni, recruiters, or industry professionals that can help expand your professional network for internships or job placements. And, unlike in a work setting, where mistakes can have high stakes, student organizations allow students to experiment more, take risks, and learn from failures in a supportive setting.

Say yes to new opportunities!

College can be more than studying for exams. It’s a time for growth, exploration, and making unforgettable memories. Getting involved on campus isn’t just about padding your resume (although it definitely helps); it’s about building lifelong friendships, developing leadership and professional skills, and preparing you for your career.

If you’re hesitant about taking that first step, you can start off small by attending a club meeting or volunteering for an event. To ease nerves, you can try checking the organization’s social media such as their Instagram or website beforehand—seeing photos or updates can help you feel more familiar with the group. You could also ask a friend to join you for support, reach out to current members with questions, or even stop by the Office of Student Engagement to learn more about opportunities in a low-pressure way. Remember, everyone feels a little unsure at first, but the opportunities are endless—you never know what you may learn or who you may meet.

So go ahead—step out of your comfort zone, say yes to new experiences, and make the most of your college years by being involved on campus. Your future self will thank you!