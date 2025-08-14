Barbie: A Feminist Icon for the Ages

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since its release in 2023, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has received its fair share of praise. That being said, it has also received its fair share of criticism over its feminist messages. Many critics claimed that it was unnecessary and shameful to use such a children’s toy to send a “controversial” message. But, the way I see it, Barbie has always been a feminist icon.

The Barbie doll was created in 1959 by Ruth Handler. Inspired by her daughter, Barbara, Handler realized that there was an unfilled space in the market. At the time, most of the available dolls were baby dolls that simply allowed young girls to play at motherhood. Barbie was the first doll to appear with adult features that allowed girls to imagine a future beyond motherhood. Since her debut, Barbie has had over 250 careers, spanning from doctor to rock star to president. Showing Barbie in so many different fields, many of which are still predominantly male, was revolutionary for its time. It continues to show girls that the sky really isn’t the limit for them, their gender doesn’t define what they can be.

Barbie dolls have continued to evolve over time, expanding to represent the little girls who played with them. In 1968, Mattel released “Christie”, a Black doll who was Barbie’s best friend. Later, in 1980, they released the first “official” Black Barbie, along with a Latina Barbie. That same year saw the release of Barbies representing over 40 different nationalities. By 2016, the Barbie collection had expanded to include dolls of many different body sizes as well. Today, Barbie boasts these collections as well as dolls with disabilities, from dolls with Down syndrome to dolls who use hearing aids or a wheelchair. These dolls showed little girls, and women, everywhere that no matter who they were, where they were from, or what they looked like, they were special, an idea that continues to stand out meaningfully in an age that idealizes unrealistic beauty standards.

In 2001, Barbie made her first cinematic appearance in Barbie in the Nutcracker. Since then, Barbie has starred in over 50 animated movies and several animated series. Many animated movies for young girls at the time featured the female main character in a love story with a male main character or a female main character being rescued by a man. While there isn’t anything inherently wrong with these stories, the Barbie movies offered a different option. These movies portrayed Barbie and her female friends as strong and independent heroes going on adventures. They often decentered the men, showcasing what women can do on their own. This is an incredibly important message to show to young girls that will stick with them as they grow older.

Barbie has often been criticized as nothing more than a pretty blonde with a perfect body, but she represents so much more than that. To little girls everywhere, she represented a future where they could finally be anything they wanted to be, regardless of societal pressure. While Barbie (2023) may have been the first portrayal of Barbie as a proud feminist, Barbie as a brand has always represented women’s empowerment. Hopefully, she will continue to inspire women for years to come.