A Love Letter To Puerto Rico: Debi Tirar Mas Fotos 

On January 5th, Bad Bunny released his latest album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (DTMF). A captivating record that pays homage to his home island of Puerto Rico, DTMF is an album filled with themes of regret, love, reflection, culture, and the history of the island. However, it leaves its impact through its political commentary. Throughout each song, Bad Bunny leaves pieces of Puerto Rico, whether that be directly through the lyrics or the style of music.

In Track 14, Lo Que Le Paso A Hawaii, Bad Bunny addresses the current displacement crisis in Puerto Rico. The title is a reference to the U.S. annexing Hawaii and commercializing it, and in the song, he expresses fear that Puerto Rico may be next. He starts by describing Puerto Rico’s beauty in its beaches and skies. Bad Bunny says the island is beautiful even when things are “going wrong.” Similarly, the chorus leaves the most profound statement. It translates to:

“They want to take my river and my beach, too. They want my neighborhood and grandma to leave. No, don’t let go of the flag, nor forget the lelolai ‘cause I don’t want them to do to you what happened to Hawaii.”

Bad Bunny continues defending his culture in La Mudanza. Here, he alludes to the Gag Law passed in 1948, which outlawed any display of Puerto Rican nationalism. It allowed the U.S. government to enter, search, and seize items out of homes with no warrant. The law was not repealed until 9 years later. Bad Bunny connects the past to the present day political climate with these words:

“I don’t give a damn what you don’t give a sh*t about. People were killed here for displaying the flag. That’s why I carry it everywhere now.”

Towards the end of this song, Bad Bunny refers back to the displacement crisis, further showing pride and love for his island. He sings, “nobody can take me from this place, I won’t move. Tell them this is my house, where my grandpa was born. I’m from P f*cking R!” Bad Bunny proclaims this with an intense mix of pride and anger. Through these simple words, you can feel the love Bad Bunny has for his home.

One of my personal favorites on the album, Baile Inolvidable, captures audiences through its complexity and dual-meaning. At a glance, it seems like just a song of heartbreak and lingering feelings. We see this through the chorus: “No I can’t forget you, no I can’t erase you. You taught me how to love, you taught me how to dance.” However, this can also be seen as a metaphor for Bad Bunny’s relationship with Puerto Rico. Despite traveling in the States, no place can ever replace or take away the bond he has with his island.

This album is more than just songs compiled; it is a combination of elements of Puerto Rican heritage. In the rollout of this album, there is so much attention to detail from the marketing to the music itself. Bad Bunny further weaved in his culture by using traditional Puerto Rican music styles, such as reggaeton, plena, and salsa, just to name a few. He also made the mascot of the album a Coqui frog, which is a signature symbol of Puerto Rico. DTMF successfully ensures nobody forgets the island’s past struggles, and current ones as well. The title, translating to, I Should’ve Taken More Photos, is a reminder that memories are the most important and cherishable “photos.” This album will serve as a cultural staple for Puerto Ricans for years to come.