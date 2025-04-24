A Foodie’s Guide to Springfield: Local Eats Near Missouri State University’s Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter.

Springfield, Missouri, is a hidden gem for food lovers, especially for Missouri State University students looking to explore the city’s food scene. Whether you’re craving comfort food, international cuisine, or a unique local experience. Springfield has something for everyone! The best part? Many of these spots are just a short distance from campus, making them ideal for grabbing a quick bite between classes or spending a relaxed evening with friends.

OXO Bar and Grill

OXO Bar & Grill is a sleek, modern bar and grill perfect for students wanting a relaxed spot to unwind. Known for its gourmet burgers and sandwiches, OXO serves up hits like the Chicken Philly, loaded with grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, and onions, and the classic OXO Burger, which comes with a special house sauce that keeps regulars coming back. It’s a great spot to grab dinner, catch a game, or meet up with friends for drinks.

Route 66 Pizza Factory

Route 66 Pizza Factory brings a nostalgic charm with its Route 66-inspired atmosphere and big cheesy pies. It’s a casual pizzeria ideal for group hangouts or quick bites between classes. Their signature Route 66 Combo Pizza, stacked with sausage, double pepperoni, and green peppers, is a go-to, while the BBQ Chicken Pizza and Meatball Grinder offer savory alternatives that hit the spot.

Kai After Dark

Kai After Dark delivers a more refined, late-night sushi lounge experience. A favorite for date nights or special occasions. Kai offers a creative twist on traditional Japanese cuisine. Popular dishes include the Haruno Roll, topped with bluefin tuna and avocado, and the Jurassic Park Roll, which features shrimp tempura, crab, and BBQ eel. Their garlic-encrusted Chilean Sea Bass, served with a touch of yuzu soy, is also a standout.

The Table

The Table is a cozy, intimate farm-to-table restaurant that rotates its menu based on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. The ever-changing dishes keep things exciting, with a focus on freshness and flavor. Whether you’re into vegetarian options or hearty comfort food, you’re bound to find something unique and delicious every time you visit.

Rebar Kitchen and Taproom

Rebar Kitchen & Taproom is a trendy hangout for craft beer lovers and pizza fans alike. With its industrial-chic vibe and stone-fired oven, Rebar offers creative pizzas like the Hot Honey Pepperoni, drizzled with spicy-sweet Mike’s Hot Honey, the cheesy Four-Maggio with a blend of rich Italian cheeses, and the Rebar-B-Q Pizza, which is topped with pulled pork, crispy onion rings, and BBQ sauce. It’s a great place to relax and enjoy local brews and bold flavors.

Gailey’s Breakfast Café

Gailey’s Breakfast Café is a Springfield staple for breakfast and brunch. This retro diner is beloved by students and locals for its classic American breakfast options. The pancake stack is fluffy and satisfying, while their breakfast burrito, packed with eggs, bacon, cheese, and salsa, is a perfect grab-and-go meal. Don’t miss the biscuits and gravy, a Southern comfort food favorite served in generous portions.

Cesar’s Old Mexico

Cesar’s Old Mexico is a family-owned gem serving up authentic Mexican fare. Their sopes (fried tortillas topped with beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, and salsa) are especially popular. Tacos filled with flavorful meats like al pastor, carne asada, and birria are a must-try, and their saucy enchiladas never disappoint. The welcoming atmosphere and hearty dishes make it a go-to for comforting, flavorful meals.

Corner 21 Chinese

Corner 21 Chinese Cuisine offers an authentic taste of China right in the heart of Springfield, making it a great spot for anyone craving traditional Chinese dishes. Whether you’re in the mood for crispy duck, flavorful stir-fries, or a comforting bowl of noodles, this restaurant has something to please every palate. It’s perfect for a casual dinner with friends or a family outing.

Springfield’s diverse food scene has something to offer everyone, from Missouri State University students craving a quick bite to those seeking a more refined dining experience. So, whether you’re grabbing coffee between classes, enjoying a relaxing meal with friends, or exploring new flavors, Springfield’s local eateries are sure to satisfy your cravings and introduce you to the best of what the city has to offer.