“You’re Studying Education? Are You Sure?”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first time it happened was right after I switched my major from International Politics to Education. I was working as a substitute paraprofessional, and when the teacher I was working with asked me what I was studying, I told her, “Education. I want to be an early ed teacher.” Her response was not what I expected. She said, “Why would you do that? You switched from making tons of money to no money at all!” This surprised me a little because she herself was an early ed teacher! The next time it happened was at a Fourth of July party. I was talking with a friend who was beginning her freshman year of college in the fall. We were talking about majors and classes when a family friend stopped me and said, “There’s no money in education. You’ll never be able to buy a house or own a car. You might want to think about doing something with real money.” This time I was really taken aback. I brushed it off at the time, but her comment stuck with me, and it got me thinking: Why do we react this way when people say they want to become a teacher?

When someone says they are studying medicine, we congratulate them. When someone says they are studying law, we talk about their future. However, when someone says they are studying education, people ask, “Are you sure?” Why is that? You would never tell an engineering student not to become an engineer or a medical student not to become a doctor, so why then are we so comfortable doing it to aspiring educators? At some point in time, teaching became seen as less prestigious, and therefore less important than careers like surgeons or CEOs. This is ironic because behind every surgeon, businessman, and scientist is a teacher who helped them get there. Our society has become so blinded by dollar signs that they don’t realize that money isn’t the only reason people choose a specific career.

I want to become a teacher because I remember the teachers I had as a kid. I remember how they pushed me to use my imagination; how they supported me when I felt like something was too hard or I wasn’t good enough. I remember how they made me fall in love with learning, and I want to be that person for other young minds. I didn’t just randomly choose education. A long time ago, before I ever declared it as my major, my own teachers, through love and a passion for inspiring others, lit this spark in me, and now I want to pass it on to the next generation. Of course, I know that this is not going to be an easy career path. Teachers work long hours, often lack resources, and aren’t fairly compensated for all that they do. This is exactly why we need to be having a different conversation. Instead of asking someone why they want to get into a field where there is little compensation, we should be asking why teachers, who play such an important role in our community, aren’t being adequately valued for everything that they do. So, the next time someone tells you that they are studying education, don’t tell them about all they are giving up; instead, ask them what they hope to give.