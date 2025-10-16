This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a child, I always remembered stuffed animals being my favorite type of toy. I had everything from dolls to kitchen sets. However, no matter what, if I saw a cute stuffed animal in Toys R Us with my parents, the stuffed dog or horse became mine. Stuffed animals have always been a huge part of girlhood. With our stuffed animals, come categorizing them to see which ones best fit us. On the playground, we girls would all sit on the gymnastic bars and talk about which Pillow Pet best suited us or how many Beanie Boos we had on our shelves.

As much as some girls may not want to admit this, I know I still loved stuffed animals, and even the new and rampant collectibles that are out there. From Sony Angels to Jelly Cats, College girls are collecting just like they did when they were younger. So what better way to bring back stuffed animal collecting than by associating a Jelly Cat with College Majors!

So, I will be listing 10 Jelly Cats and their corresponding majors, with an explanation of course.

With that, enjoy, Your Major, Your Jelly Cat!

Computer Science

I don’t picture Computer Science Majors as angry or sad. I just see y’all hard at work and hunched over those computers getting every last bit of code on that screen before 11:59, hence, the turtle hunching. Also, Computer Science majors tend to be in their own shell of computer science, which isn’t a bad thing. That just means that they know a lot about their subject!

2. Nursing/Health Sciences

Since you guys are Anatomy and Physiology Pros, y’all get the thing that y’all are studying, the human body. Maybe this little guy can help you study for your next quiz! Good luck with your midterms!

3. Psycology

This little guy looks like he would have a good conversation on dreams with Sygmond Freud. They have the same aura. This is kinda the aura that psychology majors give, and not in a bad way. You are proper and know how to think deeply about humans.

4. Business

Do you get it, Business, Monkey business. Ha!

Anyway, besides my horrible dad jokes, this best fits the future business women because, like monkeys, you can be so relaxed, yet be hyperactive in your field whenever you need, or just on campus! Like monkeys, you girls will reach towards any opportunity that comes your way and problem-solve until you get to the very top.

5. Education

Whether you plan to go into elementary, secondary, or special education, every kid, and I mean, EVERY CHILD, is going to ask you for a pencil. So you might as well start collecting some now. Also, the pencil suits you well because your future teachers are always sharp and ready to go, even if you feel like a dull, chewed pencil at times.

6. Engineering

Y’all got a hard major. Staying up late into the night doing math or whatever you guys do to build those bridges outside of Palmisano Hall. Either way, you guys need espresso, not just coffee, to get through your days.

7. Biology

I specifically remember having to dissect a frog on the last day of school in my biology class. So, this is in remembrance of the frog that was used.

Either way, whether you are dissecting frogs or catching them in the pond, these slimy little creatures are always around life science and its future discoveries, just like biology majors.

8. English

Since you are always in your books, you tend to see more dragons and mystical beings than the average college student. Whether you are annotating or writing your own story, you put your own magical twist that gives literature that special spark of magic.

9. Art

Sometimes it is hard to draw straight lines. So, with your ruler buddy, you can finally get that perfect subject to line up with your composition. You can join up with the education majors and maybe borrow their pencil too!

10. Political Science

Just like a lion, political science majors are courageous enough to fight for what is right and true. You all have a loud voice and know what ways to use it to defend people who need it most.