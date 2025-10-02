Your Guide To a New England Girl Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Gossip Girl once said, “It’s officially fall.” If fall is also your favorite season and time of year (besides Christmas, ofc), then this guide is for you. Growing up in Vermont my whole life, I consider myself an expert on how to have the ultimate New England girl fall.

Wardrobe Essentials

Chunky Sweaters: Think creams, browns, reds, and greens! These are a true staple for New England Girls in the Fall.

Oversized Flannels: If you can thrift them, even better!

Plaid Skirts: My absolute favorite piece of fall clothing, they elevate any outfit and automatically make me feel like fall!

Tights: As it gets colder, I love to experiment with tights under my skirts and dresses! There are so many to choose from, plain colors & patterns too.

Dark Wash Jeans: These go perfectly with any shoe to give that fall vibe.

Boots: When it comes to fall, you MUST have a pair of boots, whether tall or short; these are a non-negotiable.

Converse: My favorite everyday shoes, they give such a cute look to any outfit and are a classic. I wear mine literally every day!

Activities

Festivals: There is always a local fall festival, no matter where you are. Growing up, it was a tradition to go every year. Think fried food, handmade items, hayrides, foliage. It truly is the quintessential New England fall event and vibe.

Apple picking: If you’re trying to have the ultimate New England fall, you absolutely must go apple picking! There are almost always pumpkins, apple cider, apple cider donuts, and the cutest photo opportunities.

Pumpkin patch + carving: I personally am obsessed with pumpkin patches and obviously the perfect fall aesthetic you get when you take pictures, not to mention the carving you can do later with all of your friends!

Baking: I love a baked good, especially anything pumpkin ifykyk. Spend some quality time baking a sweet treat with a fall candle and background music, or a fall movie in the background. You can even use the apples you picked to make something yummy

Corn maze: I am lucky enough to live not far from one of the best corn mazes in New England, and I love going every season!

Foliage Sightseeing: If you can, you have to take a drive with your friends to look at all the beautiful fall foliage! Nothing beats the leaves in Vermont during autumn.

Snacks + Drinks

Apple Cider: Preferably cold for me

Apple Cider Donuts

Apple Pie + Pumpkin Pie

Maple Treats

Pumpkin Cream Chai Drink from Starbucks: My absolute current fav!

Shows + Movies To Watch