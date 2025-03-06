Women’s History Month Playlist, Female Rage Edition: 5 Forever Iconic Female Artists, their Influential Hit Songs, and Honorable Mentions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

“Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac (written by Stevie Nicks)

We’re going to start off strong with this song. Nicks proves her deep lyricism abilities on the twelfth track of one of Fleetwood Mac’s most popular albums “Rumors.” This song was written for her ex (and guitarist for Fleetwood Mac) Lindsey Buckingham, and never fails to send the message of how heartbreak almost always turns into wrenching anger. Her voice swiftly changes from completely shattered in the lyrics “Time cast a spell on you but you won’t forget me. I know I could have loved you but you would not let me” to morbidly angry in the lyrics, “You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman who loved you. Was I such a fool? I follow you down ‘til the sound of my voice will haunt you.” Listening to the pain in both the lyrics and her voice, anyone could tell that Nicks was going through one of the toughest breakups of her life. She was correct when she said she would haunt Lindsey Buckinham for the rest of his life as TWENTY years after this song was written, Fleetwood Mac performed it live in 1997 in what was arguably one of the most emotionally raw performances of Stevie Nicks as she stared down Lindsey Buckingham on stage as she was singing. Her voice was even angrier than the recorded studio version, which shows how much this relationship affected her.

Silver Springs by Fleetwood Mac is on my women’s history month playlist because Stevie Nicks is not only a role model for many other young women and female rock artists, but because she was never afraid to be herself. She grew up in a time where female Rock N’ Roll was unheard of, and she is one of the reasons that women rockers exist. I picked Silver Springs because not only did she call out her ex by saying that she would have loved him if he let her, but she also said that Lindsey Buckinham would never be able to flee from her as they were in a band and performed together for many years to come.

“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morrisette

The best way to describe this song is the feeling of pure anger you feel after a break up when you feel broken and need to pick yourself up and put yourself back together. Imagine your partner leaving you for someone else and not caring about your feelings. That is what Alanis Morrisette is describing in this song. She is so angry and confused on how a partner can just leave without sorting issues out and finding someone else to be with. One of the lyrics, “Well, I’m here to remind you of the mess you left when you went away. It’s not fair to deny me of the cross I bear that you gave to me. You oughta know” shows the listener how much anger Morrisette feels because of how her partner left her so suddenly. Calling him out shows how much she cares about wanting the world to know how she was treated, which is why this song is on my Women’s history month playlist as Morrisette is never afraid to speak her mind or emotions in the music she writes and performs.

“Before he Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

Her most popular song to date that has successfully stood the test of time, Carrie Underwood’s “Before he Cheats” is an anthem to all who have felt cheated and lied to in a relationship and want nothing more than vengeance. Describing her plot to get back at her ex-boyfriend after cheating on her falls nothing short of utter female rage. “He don’t know I dug my key into the side of his pretty, little souped-up four-wheel drive; carved my name into his leather seats; I took a Louisville Slugger to both headlights; slashed a hole in all four tires; maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats” reflects Underwood’s frustration and wanting to release her anger on her ex’s most prized possession- his truck. Even though most of us will never have the courage to do what Carrie Underwood does in this song, we can live vicariously through her in the reality she has provided us in “Before he Cheats” and release our rage when listening.

“Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse

Along with “Rehab” and “Valerie,” Amy Winehouse’s popular hit “Back to Black” proves talent and brilliant lyricism in the form of the anger felt after a partner returns to their ex. The term “Back to Black” represents frustration of how a person may feel lost, lonely, or not like themselves, while their ex partner has provided this facade that they are moved on and completely fine. The lyrics, “We only said goodbye with words. I died a hundred times, you go back to her and I go back to black” show the severity of how much darkness may have surrounded Winehouse at this time and how lost she felt. This song is on my women’s history month playlist because those going through a time similar to what Winehouse sings about here can be made aware that they are not alone and it is okay to sometimes feel lost.

“The Man” by Taylor Swift

I know every time a man upsets me or tells me I cannot do something simply because I am a girl, I blast this song on repeat for days. It is sad that so many girls relate to this song on a daily basis, as no girl should have to feel as though life would be easier if they were a man, which is what Taylor Swift describes in her song “The Man.” She describes that if she were a man, others would not hate her and, in fact, reward her for all the things she has accomplished simply if she were a man. She describes the double standards between men and women in the lyrics, “If I was out flashing my dollars, I’d be a (censored), not a baller, they paint me out to be bad, so it’s okay that I’m mad.” She continues with the lyrics, “I’m so sick and tired running as fast as I can wondering if I would get there quicker if I was a man…because if I was a man, I’d be THE man” and these lyrics show that a girl can accomplish many things in her life and have many achievements, but she is never as valiantly recognized for them than if a man accomplished the same things. My dad tells me often, especially when I was a little girl that “girls can do anything” and my message here is that he is correct and no matter what others may say or think about you, know that you can do anything you set your heart to, and that you are not alone if you relate to “The Man.”

Female Rage: Honorable mentions/New Artists to Listen to: