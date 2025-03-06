Women’s History Month: Celebrating 50+ Years of Title IX and a Historic Year in Women’s Sports

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

Fifty-two years ago, Title IX was signed into law, transforming the landscape of women’s sports by eliminating sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs, including athletics. Since 1972, women’s sports have seen exponential growth in all areas, from participation to media coverage to financial investment. Fast forward to 2024, we witnessed one of the most monumental years for women’s athletics. An Olympic year full of record-breaking performances, the Professional Women’s Hockey League launching its first season, the continued rise of women’s basketball, groundbreaking moments in tennis, and legendary athletes being transparent about mental health and stepping into new chapters of their careers, female athletes are not just competing; they are commanding the global stage thanks to the flame bearers before them.

This past year has been a mix of celebration and transition for some of the most recognizable names in sports. Soccer legend Alex Morgan announced her retirement, closing a chapter on a historical career that helped elevate women’s soccer in the U.S. and worldwide. Meanwhile, ski icon Lindsey Vonn, at age 40, is making a comeback after announcing her retirement, proving that athletes can continue to redefine what is possible at any stage of their lives. Women’s tennis also saw an incredible surge, with young stars like Coco Gauff carrying the sport forward at age 20. Tennis player Naomi Osaka, along with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, not only continue to showcase athletic excellence but are also using their platforms to advocate for mental health, emphasizing the importance of mental well-being in high-performance sports.

The 2024 Paris Olympics marked a historic shift for female athletes. For the first time, the Games featured an equal number of male and female competitors, demonstrating a tangible commitment to fairness in international sports. Sponsorships and prize money also reflected substantial strides toward financial equity, with brands and committees investing more in female athletes than ever before. Media coverage of women’s events reached new heights, ensuring that their performances were not overshadowed by their male counterparts. Additionally, with the help of Allyson Felix, the Games accommodated athletes who were mothers by introducing the first Olympic Village nursery.

One of the most exciting shifts in women’s sports is the growing recognition of female athletes in traditionally male-dominated spaces, and few have been as instrumental in this progress as Billie Jean King. A trailblazer for equal pay in the 1970s, King has continued to shape the future of women’s sports, playing a key role in the launch of the PWHL. Her influence helped secure better financial backing, professional salaries, and media visibility for women’s hockey, proving that the demand for the sport is stronger than ever. The momentum doesn’t stop there. Women’s hockey is making even greater strides at the collegiate level, with the Women’s College Hockey Beanpot being broadcast on NESN and played at TD Garden for the first time, elevating the sport’s visibility. Both the PWHL and college hockey have reached unprecedented viewership numbers. For the first time, women are also featured on the cover and inside NHL video games, marking another milestone in representation. The NHL also saw a breakthrough moment with Jessica Campbell becoming the first female NHL coach for the Seattle Kraken, further demonstrating the expanding role of women in the professional hockey landscape.

The momentum in women’s sports today reflects decades of perseverance and advocacy sparked by Title IX. However, while 2024 was a landmark year, there is still work to be done to ensure continued growth in investment, equal pay, and representation. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, it’s crucial to recognize the incredible progress made while pushing for even greater opportunities for female athletes in the future. The foundation built by Title IX continues to empower women in sports, proving that the fight for equality is far from over, but the victories are greater than ever.