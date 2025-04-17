This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

Wishing you a Happy Easter in 2025 and Ideas on how to spend your short break as a college student

Easter break and the holiday itself is such a wonderful time to spend a break with friends and family! I hope everyone has a wonderful break and with that being said, I am going to give some ideas of how to spend your time when you are home!

As Always- Family first!

Spending time with immediate and extended family is so important during this time! Easter is a day to not only celebrate religious holidays, but also a day to spend time with those who you love and who love you as the warmer months approach. Some of your family you may not have been able to see since Christmas, so make sure to put aside time for your family on Easter Day and let them know how much you care and appreciate them. :)

Seeing Friends is Good Too!

I LOVE seeing my hometown friends when I am home on breaks! Some friends I do not get to see as I am at college for long periods of time, and some things we like to do include going out to brunch or dinner, going shopping, and going dancing on the weekends! Since the weather is starting to get warmer for Spring and Summer, this Easter break me and a couple of friends are planning to go on a hike! Using this break to see friends before Summer break is the perfect way to kick off your Summer!

Do NOT Forget about School!

The biggest thing I do when I am at home (and I know I am not the only one who does this..) is completely forget that school even exists and do not check in with my classwork. Going over materials I learned before Easter break once a night helps me retain the information. Doing this can help remember what you learned before break and be prepared for when you come back for the last few weeks of school.

I hope these recommendations help you! I personally look forward to Easter break each year as I always spend time with those I love and do not get to see often. To those who may be traveling this Easter break, I wish you safe travels and hope you have so much fun! Have a wonderful Easter break!