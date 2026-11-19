This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure everybody has a task that looms in the distance, getting pushed to Friday, then the Friday after that, and then… It’s been weeks, maybe months, that you’ve been continuously pushing off that project, that big idea, that task that desperately needs to get done. You sat there, waiting for the day you’d finally decide you actually want to complete that task, but the day never came.

I’m no stranger to that feeling. It’s easy to push off tasks you don’t want to do in an effort to save yourself the discomfort of actually doing it.

Willpower isn’t intrinsic motivation to get things done; it’s the ability to grit your teeth and do it. Being able to do the tasks you dread is an incredibly valuable skill, and one that can set you apart from the crowd. Whether it’s academic goals, professional goals, or personal fulfillment, willpower can change your life.

So how do you obtain willpower? Start small, build systems that help you succeed, and let that cognitive muscle grow over time. The small steps I’m about to share should give you the tool belt you need to start decimating your to-do list.

Time Blocking

My advice is to stop waiting for the motivation to do something in the moment. Even if it’s on your to-do list, it can always get pushed to tomorrow, so don’t let it.

Every Sunday I sit down, write out all the assignments, important events, and other tasks I have to do during the week, and then I set aside time to do them. The trick is, instead of thinking, “I have a free block during this day, I’ll work on stuff then,” make sure your intention to complete a task is tangible. Write it down. I personally use Google Calendar, but if you have a physical planner or another way to organize your day, feel free to use that. In addition, don’t just assign a certain time for “homework”; instead, break down each assignment into individual time blocks. Instead of picking a time to “clean”, assign time for the bathroom, bedroom, living room, etc. If you have extra time after the time block, don’t jump on to the next thing; use it to unwind and prepare your mind and body for your next task.

By time blocking, your brain recognizes that you must sit down and complete the task for however long it takes you, and once you’re done, it is out of the way. It doesn’t give your brain a chance to reason yourself out of doing a task, and believe me, if you give it the chance, it will.

So, the next time you have a spare 15 minutes, take out your calendar and figure out what time you’ll complete each item on your to-do list.

Dopamine Sides

You may have heard of a “Dopamine Menu” online. If not, it is essentially a set list of things you do to make yourself feel better on a bad day or as a reward for accomplishing something. Appetizers are small things you can do to give you a quick boost, entrees are more immersive, longer activities, desserts are amazing things that are done once in a while, and so on. In this article, I’d like to highlight my favorite aspect of the menu: Dopamine sides.

Dopamine sides are things you can do while completing a not-so-fun task to make it more bearable. Examples include listening to music or a podcast, burning a scented candle, sipping a sugary drink of your choice, or immersing yourself in a nice environment while doing a task.

I have implemented dopamine sides in my life for my night routine, as every cell in my body just wants to crawl into bed, face unwashed, teeth unbrushed, and hair unruly. However, I know that doing my nighttime routine is essential for my well-being and will leave me waking up much more refreshed and ready for the day. So, after I’ve changed into my pajamas, I throw on a podcast episode while continuing my routine. Not only does this make my nighttime routine much more bearable in the moment, but it also makes it easier to start it, knowing that I can listen to something I enjoy, letting myself relax and settle down before going to bed.

Break It Down Into Smaller Tasks

One thing that greatly contributes to my distaste of completing a task is if that task is particularly vague, large, or daunting. Especially if you title that task something vague such as “clean room” or “write final paper”. By using vague parameters, your brain has no clear idea of what a task entails, its parameters, and the time it may take to complete it. This makes it the perfect thing to keep pushing off into the distance.

Instead, I urge you to break that large, looming task into smaller steps. This allows your brain to fully understand what the task requires of you and makes an actionable plan to complete it. In addition, seeing the smaller tasks that make up a larger task can be helpful in finding the willpower to start it. For example, if, in your “clean room” task, your first step is to make your bed, you get to feel accomplished within the first 5 minutes by making your bed, which will hopefully give you enough motivation to keep going.

Set Reasonable Goals

Having willpower doesn’t mean you will get everything that you wanted to do done in one night, and it’s crucial to pace yourself to avoid burnout. Focus on sustainable progress over time, rather than short bursts of progress, only to spend the next day scrolling instead of working.

Therefore, Its important to make sure the goals we are setting for ourselves are reasonable and achievable. If you notice yourself coming into the working block completely tired and unmotivated, I recommend telling yourself that you will complete ten minutes of work, then check back in with yourself. If you find yourself in need of a break, feel free to take one.

By acknowledging that nobody is a powerhouse of productivity, you give yourself time to breathe, rest, and recuperate so you can continue excelling at a pace that works for you.

Preparation

I think we can all agree that the hardest part of completing a task is actually starting it. So, I always like to make sure that, when there is a task I have to complete that I’m not looking forward to, I have prepared and set up my work in a way that makes it easy and doable to start whatever project I’m working on.

For example, when writing this article, I had my outline and general ideas laid out weeks in advance. This made it so, when it was time to come back and complete the article, it was much easier than starting from scratch.

This philosophy doesn’t just apply to writing and academic work, but also to personal goals you may be trying to achieve. If you want to go to the gym in the morning, make sure your workout clothes are set out the night before and you have a clear idea of the exercises you’d like to do in the gym. If you want to get to bed earlier, have your pajamas set out right as you get home, and have your bed made in a way that is easy to crawl into. By taking these small steps, you prepare yourself for your task, making it easier to start and harder to avoid. You’re giving your brain a trail of breadcrumbs to lead it to your goals.

Conclusion

I urge you to try these methods I’ve used to boost my willpower, but make sure to do so in moderation. Start with one habit at a time, once you feel comfortable, move on to the next one, and so on.

Once you have all these habits built up, I trust that you will find exercising your willpower much easier and even natural.