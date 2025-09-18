Why You Should Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re looking for a show that gives off total summer vibes, make you feel all the emotions, and still throws in just the right amount of drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty is it.

Based on Jenny Han’s YA book series (yep, she also is the same author who wrote To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), the show takes all the coming-of-age stuff and wraps it up with beaches, bonfires, and love triangles that will have you switching sides constantly.

It Actually Feels Like Summer

The show is set in Cousins Beach, and it honestly feels like a place you’d want to escape to. Sunsets, late-nights swims, the whole summer freedom vibe- its all theres. Even if you’re stuck in school or work, watching this makes it feel like you’re on vacation.

The Love Triangle Doesn’t Suck

I usually roll my eyes at love triangles, but this one is different. Belly (the main character) is caught between two brothers: Jeremiah, who’s sweet and dependable, and Conrad, who’s moody but somehow impossible to ignore. The back-and-forth between them actually feels real, and I promise you’ll switch “teams” more than once.

Friendship Matter Too

It’s not all romance. Belly’s friendship with Taylor feels super real – it’s messy, funny, and sometimes dramatic, but that’s what growing up is like. Their ups and downs show how complicated (and important) female friendships can be.

It Gets Emotional

Even with the summer setting, the show deals with real stuff: family changes, insecurities, figuring yourself out, and lastly grief. It doesn’t shy away from hard topics, and that’s honestly what makes it harder.

Book Fans Will Be Obsessed

If you’ve read Jenny Han’s trilogy, you already know the rollercoaster this story puts you through. But even if you haven’t, the show stands on its own. And honestly, watching might make you want to pick up the books and then come back for a rewatch.