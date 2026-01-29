Why the Maye’s Deserve the Fame

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Drake “Drake Maye” Maye and his wife Ann Michael Maye have been receiving continuous praise and fame. Many speculate whether they truly deserve this media attention. Here are some things you may not know about them.

Drake and Ann Michael May got married in June of 2025; the loving couple has been together since they were 12. After their wedding, they donated EVERY single one of their wedding gifts to homeless shelters and children’s charities.

Maye also hosted a private shopping spree for around 20 children, providing $200 gift cards to each child from the Boys and Girls Club. He has also made countless donations to the Salvation Army, local Toy Drives, and contributions to support Hurricane Helene relief. The Mayes also host linemen dinners for the team.

With the AFC Championship and the Patriots on the road, Ann Michael Maye, also known as the “Queen of the North,” has partnered up with JetBlue.Anyone on a JetBlue flight from Boston to Denver will receive a blue and red “game day” cookie. The cookie was baked by hand by Anne Michael Maye herself and costs nothing and will be given out as a complimentary.

These are countless acts of kindness that many do not hear about. The Mayes deserve everything they have and countless more, good luck Patriots in the Superbowl!