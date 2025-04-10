Why Everyone’s Talking About Hot Girl Walks (And Why You Should Start One)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

After one of my classes, I was feeling stressed and overwhelmed by all the studying I had and needed to get done. I needed a moment to decompress and allow my brain to take a break. So, I started walking around campus listening to music that helped me calm down. I ended up walking for over an hour which made me feel less stressed. I also used the time to call my mom to update her on everything and hear what was up with my family.

Another reason why I love taking my walks outside is because of the change of scenery. I always get overwhelmed in the gym on campus and feel like I can never enjoy walking. When walking outside I’m able to be alone and walk in my thoughts. I also like to count it as a workout, so I don’t have to worry about going to the gym as well.

Here’s how you slowly ease into a routine of walking. Put on a Cute and Comfy Outfit, think matching workout sets, oversized hoodies, or whatever makes you feel good. Create a Killer Playlist or Podcast Queue, some people prefer upbeat music, while others listen to motivational podcasts. Pick a Scenic Route, whether it’s a park, campus trail, or just around your neighborhood, and find a spot you enjoy. Focus on Your Thoughts, remember the three key themes: gratitude, goals, and confidence. Stay Consistent, even a 20-30-minute walk can make a big difference in your mindset and well-being.

The Hot Girl Walk isn’t just about fitness—it’s a mindset. It’s a simple, accessible way to boost your confidence, practice self-care, and stay active, all while looking and feeling your best. So, lace up your sneakers, throw on your favorite playlist, and step into your Hot Girl Era.