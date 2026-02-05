Where to go After You’ve Left the Cottage

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have been on the internet in the last three months you have most likely heard of the queer hockey romance that has taken the world by storm and if you are anything like me, it has probably taken up most of your brain space since it hit TV screens. An adaptation of the bestselling novel by author Rachel Reid, Heated Rivalry has become one of the biggest TV shows of the year with an average of 8 million streams per episode in the U.S. alone, according to the New York Times. However, with season two not set to premiere until early 2027, most of us are looking for ways to hold ourselves over until our favorite hockey players grace our screens again. So, until season two arrives to dish out the adorable moments and emotional damage we are all craving, here are a few of my recommendations to fill that Heated Rivalry shaped hole in your hearts.

Red White and Royal Blue

A fellow book-to-TV adaptation, Red, White, and Royal Blue, follows the story of Alex Claremont Diaz, son of the first female president of the United States, and Prince Henry, “spare” to the British Royal Throne. After a cake-related media fiasco, Alex and Henry must put their long-standing rivalry behind them and jump into damage control mode, but what if their newly formed “friendship” becomes more than either of them bargained for?

Why you’ll love it if you loved Heated Rivalry: Red, White, and Royal Blue offers the same lovable characters, steamy enemies-to-lovers tension, and witty banter we got in Heated Rivalry, along with an emotionally charged slow burn that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Young Royals

If you’re looking for a heartbreak that is sure to last you well until Heated Rivalry season two premieres, look no further than the story of Prince Wilhelm of Sweden, whose attempt at a “normal life” at the elite Swedish boarding school of Hillerska is complicated by duty, loyalty, and a life-altering romance.

Why you’ll love it if you loved Heated Rivalry: Like Heated Rivalry, Young Royals deals with deeply human characters and heavy, yet relatable topics like family dynamics, social expectations, and the struggle of choosing between desire and responsibility. It is a raw and emotional rollercoaster that is sure to leave viewers with aching hearts and teary eyes.

Heartstopper

If adorable British accents and incredibly relatable characters are more your style, Heartstopper might be just the show for you. Originally a series of graphic novels by author Alice Osman, Heartstopper follows the stories of Charlie Spring and his group of friends trying to navigate secondary school, but whose quiet lives are turned upside down further when Charlie falls for the notorious and lovable rugby boy Nick Nelson. It is a swoon-worthy YA romance that explores themes of identity, adolescence, and acceptance, all wrapped up in a tooth-achingly sweet romance.

Why you’ll love it if you loved Heated Rivalry: Fans of Heated Rivalry will appreciate the charming characters and complex storylines of Heartstopper as well as its focus on queer love and relationships. It will give viewers the same emotional depth and vulnerability they found in Heated Rivalry with a lot less angst and a lot more warm, fuzzy feelings.

While nothing can ever truly replace the joy of seeing Shane and Ilya on our screens, these shows can help to fill the void with just the right mix of romantic tension, soulful yearning, and emotional depth to keep you company until season two arrives. Until then, I will be watching and rewatching, scrolling through edits, and nursing my fictional heartbreaks until everyone’s favorite hockey players are back. And, if you have a recommendation of your own, consider this your invitation to share it in the group chat.

Written by Anna Deignan