WHAT TO BRING TO YOUR FRESHMAN YEAR OF COLLEGE AS A RESIDENT AND COMMUTER!

The first year of college is a time of major transitions, new experiences, and personal growth. Living on campus as a resident student added an extra layer of excitement and challenge to my journey. From adjusting to shared spaces and meeting people from diverse backgrounds to learning how to balance freedom with responsibility, my time in the residence halls shaped much of my early college experience. Also, commuting during my first year of college brought different challenges and rewards. Balancing travel, classes, and campus life taught me discipline, time management, and how to stay connected without living on campus. This article will explore what to bring as both a commuter student and a resident student.

DORM ESSENTIALS:

Mattress Topper Dorm beds can be pretty uncomfortable, so a mattress topper will add more comfort, allow a good night of sleep, and make your bed feel more like home.

Ice Maker You will not understand how much you miss ice until you do not have it anymore. Most dorms do not have ice makers and having your own is a game charger with keeping your drinks cold and making iced coffee

Multi-stack Hanger Dorm closets are tiny and you will realize you have more clothes than you think. These hangers save a ton of space by letting you hang five shirts or pants on one hook. It keeps everything organized so your closet isn’t a mess.

Door Mirror Dorm rooms can be small and usually do not have a full length mirror in them. Having one on your door saves space and lets you see your whole outfit before you leave for class or go out.

Shower Caddy In college, you have to carry all your stuff to and from the bathroom every time you shower. It keeps everything – shampoo, soap, and towel – organized and easy to grab

Shower Shoes For communal bathrooms, shower shoes are a necessity and you never know who has been in the shower before you. Wearing shoes can protect you from bacteria, fungus, and most common athlete’s foot.

Cute Decor! Can change your dorm room to a home away from home! You will be spending a lot of time here, so making it cozy and personalized just makes it more comfortable.



COMMUTER ESSENTIALS:

Comfortable Backpack Holds a ton of your personal belongings, book, laptops, notebooks, and snacks. Since I commute, walking around campus and carrying my bag for long periods of time, so having one that doesn’t hurt my back is a game charger.

Endless Snacks I can be on campus for hours at a time, and having snacks keeps me from getting super hungry (and cranky) in between my classes. Plus, not having a meal plan on campus can be challenging at time.

Extra Clothes You never know what is going to happen during the day! I don’t have the opportunity to run back to my dorm and change if i spill something, it starts to rain, or need to change for a club or work so having a backup outfit is a life saver.

Portable Charger You can constantly be using your phone throughout the day – checking emails, schedules, or assignments. You are not always near an outlet everywhere you go, so having a portable charger means I am never stuck without power.

Small first-aid kit or Emergency kit Accidents can happen! Cuts, blisters, headaches, you name it – you do not want to be left without anything. A small kit can be a lifesaver.



SCHOOL SUPPLIES YOU WILL NEED: