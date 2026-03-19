We Don’t Need Permission–Women Already Belong in STEM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women’s History Month often focuses on the barriers that women have faced throughout history, especially in male-dominated fields like STEM. Although those conversations are important, they can sometimes overshadow something equally important: what women have already accomplished.

In STEM, women aren’t simply just participants in a system that we had to fight to enter. We are innovators and problem-solvers whose contributions have shaped entire fields. If we choose to focus solely on past exclusion, we reduce their presence to a narrative of struggle and oppression, and forget the reality of what we are actively achieving.

In order to succeed in our fields, women don’t need to be made comfortable; we just need to be taken seriously.

Across college campuses and professional workplaces, women are already here. We are in labs, research teams, lectures, and internships. The issue that we are facing is not a lack of opportunities or resources, but instead, it is that our presence is still being treated as something that is unexpected.

Although this slight change of perspective may seem trivial, it is deeply important. When women in these underrepresented fields are constantly labeled as people who need extra encouragement or support to succeed, it takes attention away from their competence and skills and instead shifts the focus toward their differences. This way of thinking suggests that success comes from accommodation, and not ability. In reality, women in STEM are solving the same problems, meeting the same standards, and doing the same work as their male counterparts.

This becomes especially clear at the collegiate level.

College is the time when STEM either solidifies into a long-term passion or fades out. It’s where students commit to their majors, take on rigorous coursework, and begin to see themselves as young professionals in their future careers. For young women, these experiences can sometimes come with an extra layer of awareness.

As a student double-majoring in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics, I am often one of the few women in a lecture hall or lab. This is not overtly difficult, but undeniably noticeable. This can show up in subtle ways, whether that be being underestimated in group work or noticing when ideas are met with hesitation before acceptance. These small moments are not defining, but they are present.

And still, I, along with millions of other women, persist.

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This persistence is not about needing the environment or social landscape to change to succeed. It is about navigating through this as it exists and consistently providing that we belong there. College-aged women in STEM are not waiting for someone to make their experience easier; we are already handling it.

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What really matters in these spaces is recognition, not comfort. We need to be treated as serious contributors, have our ideas acknowledged without surprise, and be evaluated on our abilities instead of assumptions.

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By the time women enter the workspace in professional STEM fields, this mindset carries forward. The confidence to contribute, lead, and question is built in college classrooms and labs. When women are consistently recognized for what we bring to the table, we can move into our careers and expect to be part of the conversation without feeling the need to ask permission to join it.

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Simultaneously, the conversation does not start in higher education. Early exposure to STEM still matters; however, this is not because girls need to be convinced that they are capable. Instead, it matters because they should never be led to the assumption that they are not.

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Having an interest in STEM should feel normal to girls from the beginning. Problem-solving and technical thinking are not traits that need to be introduced to girls in a special, gentle, and empowering way–they can simply be taught while letting their curiosity remain uninterrupted. When young girls grow up seeing STEM as something that already includes them, they can enter collegiate spaces with a mindset of belonging.

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Women’s History Month should not only revisit the challenges that women have faced but also focus on the reality of where we are now and how we continue to make history in our daily lives.

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Women in STEM (and women in general) are not defined by the barriers they have encountered. They are defined by what we have discovered, built, and continue to contribute.

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The conversation moving forward shouldn’t be about making space for women as if we never belonged; it is about recognizing how we always have and always will be capable of occupying it, and that we don’t need permission to stay.