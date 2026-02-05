Valentine’s Day For Homebodies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you may be wondering what to do for the occasion. Whether it’s a night spent with your special someone or your group of friends, every kind of love deserves a good celebration. Despite this, the picturesque Valentine’s Day dinner is starting to wear out. With temperatures below freezing, going out to celebrate means shivering in the cold, and that picnic idea you’ve had saved on your Pinterest board is beginning to look impossible. So, here are a few date ideas to usher in a new era of Valentine’s Day dating: Warm, comfy, and at home. Stop ruining your outfit with a huge puffer coat and spend Valentine’s Day inside with these cozy date ideas.

Spa Night

The ultimate stay-in date simply has to be a spa night. Get comfy in your PJs, put on a facemask, and relax with your favorite person! If you’re wondering what to get, I’d recommend a face wash, a clay face mask, a gua sha, and under-eye patches for an all-around spa treatment. This activity is also a great pairing with any of the other activities on this list if you’re looking for something to do while waiting for your face mask to dry.

Baking

Dare I say that baking is much more romantic than a candlelit dinner! Being able to work together is such an important part of a relationship, and the best part is: you get a sweet treat at the end of it all, not to mention the plethora of options you have for what you get to make.

If you’re feeling savory, pizza is always a go-to. But let’s be honest, what’s more romantic than a chocolate dessert? If you’re like me, chances are you aren’t very skilled in the kitchen; however, the most iconic Valentine’s Day dessert is perhaps the easiest to make: chocolate-covered strawberries. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, then this date idea may be for you!

Movie Night

If you or your partner loves movies, you can never go wrong with a classic movie night. Putting on a rom-com and cuddling up with your special someone is the perfect way to celebrate. Getting some Valentine’s Day snacks, like chocolates or conversation hearts, would be the perfect cherry on top of this date idea. If you’d like to personalize this event, you and your partner could make a “Tie Blanket” with fabric of your choosing to bundle up underneath. Ultimately, this is a classic date idea for a reason: it requires little to no budget and promises a good time.

Charm Making

This option is definitely more suited for a night with the girls, but men need cute bag charms too!

If you’ve seen the lip balm charm trend on TikTok, I’m sure you’ve been wanting to try it, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect time! All you need are some charms, wire from any craft store, and a pair of pliers. I’d recommend some clasps as well, so you can clip it onto bags, keys, or anywhere you see fit. In terms of what you can put charms on, the options are endless. My personal favorite is lip balm, but truly, anywhere will be adorable. So, if you’re feeling crafty, I highly recommend this Valentine’s Day activity.

Scrapbooking

Even if you and your partner aren’t the most artistically inclined, scrapbooking can still be an adorable way to capture a moment in your relationship. Get a binder, some card stock paper, memorable photos, and any art supplies that call to you, and get to scrapbooking! Not only is this a super fun and creative way to spend Valentine’s Day with your partner or friends, but you’ll also have something to commemorate the time you spent with each other. If you and your loved one(s) are particularly sentimental, this is a perfect date idea.

February is the season of love and, despite the inclement weather here in New England, there’s no better time to show it. So whether you have a significant other or a group of close friends, I highly encourage you to share your love this Valentine’s season. With these date ideas, you can show your appreciation for your loved ones at home, no snow shoveling or puffer jackets required.