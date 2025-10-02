These Boots Were Made For Walking: Best Boots 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Flats, sandals, sneakers, what do they all have in common? They’re shoes, but not all shoes are perfect for that cozy and chilly fall weather. Boots, however, are the perfect fall shoe, thigh high, knee high, or ankle length. I really love them all, heeled or not, and you should too. For this autumn weather, I know a few perfect boots.

Steve Madden’s “Riggs Banana Leather” are faux leather “Just Under the Knee High Boots” with what to me feels like the perfect light tan color and a cute 1-inch heel. Now they are Faux leather, but not that plastic, fast-to-peel kind; they’re banana leather, and in my experience, banana leather is really sturdy. I have a pair I’ve worn throughout the years, and they have yet to shed in any way. And the beauty of them is that they’re sustainable.

Kohl’s always has pretty good deals, and if you’re looking to spend some of that Kohl’s Cash, Sonoma Goods For Life® has the most adorable square-toed boots that are on sale.