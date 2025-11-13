The Top Gifts Every Girl Needs On Their Christmas Wishlist This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November is already here, which means the holiday season is quickly approaching us, which means that people are going to start crafting their Christmas lists. These lists are filled with things that people want or even need. Every year, there is a hot item that everyone wants. We girls love filling our lists with various kinds of makeup, clothing, haircare, body care, and jewelry. Here are some of the top gifts that I think every girl should put on their Christmas wishlist this year:

Sol De Janeiro: Spritz the Season Cheirosa Perfume Mist Gift Set

Every girl has used a Sol De Janeiro perfume or at least knows about the brand. This is one of the most popular perfume brands. This gift set includes the five most-wanted fragrances. It has Cheriosa 62, Cheriosa 68, Cheriosa 59, Cheriosa 76, and Cheriosa 40. This gift set is sold at Sephora and goes for $39.00. This is the perfect perfume set for those who love their higher-end brand fragrances!

Eos Shea Better Moisture Body Lotions

The Eos body lotions have become insanely popular within the past year. These lotions are made by one of the most popular bodycare brands, Eos and come in a variety of scents. Some scents include vanilla cashmere, pink champagne, fresh & cozy, and strawberry dream. These body lotions are super smooth, non-greasy, and protect your skin. These lotions are super helpful for people who have dry skin during winter. They come in a 16 ounce bottle and are sold for only $9.99! You can get these at Walmart, Target, or on Amazon! They are the perfect cheap gift for any girl!

The Complete Summer I Turned Trilogy

This past summer, the TV series The Summer I Turned Pretty became one of the most-watched shows by teenage girls. For those of you who do not know, this show is based on the books written by Jenny Han. Since girls are still talking about this show, why not continue it by reading the books! The books offer a more detailed description of the plot and the characters. They are the perfect books to read for those who love a summer romance. This book set can be bought on Amazon for $24!

UGG’s Women Tasman II Slipper

UGGs have become one of the most-worn shoes during winter. These comfy slippers come in different colors like brown, black, pink, blue, green, and grey. The insides of these are super fuzzy so that your feet stay warm during the winter. They are perfect for indoors or outdoors and can go with any outfit of your choice. These shoes are on the pricer side, but are totally worth it. You can buy them on the UGG website for $125.

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Body Scrubs

Sold by one of the most well-known body care brands, Tree Hut, these body scrubs are perfect for getting rid of dry skin. These scrubs come in a variety of scents. Some of these scents are tropical glow, sugar vanilla, coco colada, moroccan rose, and moonlight glow. These body scrubs make your skin soft and smooth. They are made with sugar and natural oils to help your skin. They even make special scents for the holidays including merry mint and fresh snow! These are sold at Target, Walmart, Ulta, and on Amazon ranging from $6-10! They are a super affordable gift for those who love sugar scrubs!

I hope this list serves as a guide for those who do not know what to put down on their lists or do not know what to get for their friends. These items range across all different prices so everyone can have something! I hope you all have a Merry Christmas and a great holiday season!