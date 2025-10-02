The Top Best Coffee Flavors For Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With autumn here, it is time to get cozy with a nice latte in hand and enjoy the changing leaves. Here are the best latte flavors for fall you can make at home,

1). Pumpkin Spice Latte

Obviously, Pumpkin is the number one pick for the fall. There would be no fall without any pumpkin! 🎃

Ingredients you need: Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Spice Syrup, choice of milk, and espresso

To make this latte: brew your espresso shot(s) over pumpkin puree. Make sure you do not add your espresso directly onto the ice; it will “shock” the espresso and will create a bitter flavor. You want to pour the milk into the espresso and the pumpkin spice syrup(if the pumpkin flavor is not as strong as desired), give a good mix, and then finally assemble. Pour over ice, add some pumpkin spice on top, and you have a pumpkin spice latte!

2). Teddy Graham Latte

The Teddy Graham Latte is a perfect fall flavor combination that has blown up on TikTok and can be easily made at home!

Ingredients you will need are Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Honey, Salt(a pinch), and crushed teddy grahams.

To make: add Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Honey, and a pinch of salt to a glass and brew espresso shot(s) over everything, give a little mix, and add your choice of milk, and pour into a cup with ice if you prefer iced lattes! For a little extra Teddy Graham feel, add crushed up Teddy Grahams on top of the latte.

3) Sugar Cookie Iced Latte

Sugar Cookie Iced Latte is a festive drink from Starbucks that is loved by many! But did you know you could easily replicate it at home?

Ingredients: Homemade Sugar cookie Syrup (⅓ Cup Brown Sugar, ⅓ Cup Water, 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract, and 2 Teaspoons Almond Extract), Milk, and Espresso.

Make it the same as the others and top with sprinkles!

4). French Toast Latte

French toast is always a go-to breakfast, and topped with cinnamon is perfect for those fall mornings! Here is a delicious latte that tastes even better than the meal.

Ingredients: Cinnamon Dolce Syrup, Hazelnut Syrup, Cinnamon, and optional Nutmeg powder, milk of choice, and Espresso.

This combination of cinnamon and hazelnut creates a nice autumn touch, which is perfect for this time of the year.

5). Salted Caramel Latte

A Salted Caramel latte adds a deeper, richer taste to the basic regular latte, which is perfect for this time of year, as the air grows colder and you want to maybe switch things up.

Ingredients: A pinch of Sea Salt, Caramel, Milk of choice, and Espresso.

To follow the same pattern of the steps ahead, and you have a perfect latte ready for fall!

You can always add or substitute items for your liking, but here is a good basis for easy at-home drinks to make!