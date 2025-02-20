February might be the weirdest month to try and get into a good music groove. December is full of Christmas music and songs about cold weather. January tends to be when you listen to your Spotify wrapped playlist and reminisce about the year. February is when the cold weather kicks in and you might use music to embrace the mellow season.
One of the biggest issues in making a playlist for February is finding songs that are chill enough to relax to, but not too sad that you want to curl up on the couch all night next to a box of tissues. Thankfully there are songs out there that fit into this category and will help you create the perfect playlist!
These songs fit into the vibes of a feel-good and taking it easy-day:
- I Guess, Lizzy McAlpine
- Self Control, Frank Ocean
- Vienna, Billy Joel
- Two Ghosts, Harry Styles
- Snow On the Beach (feat. More Lana Del Rey), Taylor Swift
- Love Of Mine, Benson Boone
- Do I Wanna Know? (Live At the BBC), Hozier
- Crybaby, SZA
- the grudge, Olivia Rodrigo
- Gemini Moon, Reneé Rapp
- Nobody Knows, Shawn Mendez
- Maine, Noah Kahan
- come out and play, Billie Eilish
- Deny Me, Grace Gardner
- Lady May, Tyler Childers
- We Never Change, Coldplay
- State Of Grace (Acoustic Version) [Taylor’s Version], Taylor Swift
- Strawberry Wine, Noah Kahan
- Long Way Down, One Direction
- Spring Into Summer, Lizzy McAlpine
- Almost Loved You, Michal Leah