The Lineup: A New England Guide to Summer 2026 Concerts

As the remnants of the frigid winter season melt away, something else is defrosting in New England: concert season. The greater Boston area is known for its plethora of venues, ranging from intimate black boxes to booming stadiums with capacities exceeding 60,000 fans. Regardless of your taste in music, there is sure to be live music in the area that you will enjoy. Highlighted below are just a few of the artists performing in and around the Bay State that you will not want to miss.
The Kid LAROI – A Perfect World Tour
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA
PinkPantheress – An Evening With PinkPantheress
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA
Charlie Puth – Whatever’s Clever! World Tour
Friday, May 22, 2026
MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA
The 502s – Nonsense All Night Tour
Thursday, May 28, 2026
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, NH
Khalid – It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour
Friday, May 29, 2026
MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA
Don Toliver – Octane Tour
Saturday, May 30, 2026
TD Garden, Boston, MA
The Beach Boys – Sounds of Summer Tour
Sunday, May 31, 2026
Chevalier Theatre, Medford, MA
and
Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, NH
A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
TD Garden, Boston, MA
5 Seconds of Summer – Everyone’s A Star! World Tour
Friday, June 5, 2026
TD Garden, Boston. MA
Jason Mraz – Still Yours 2026 Tour
Saturday, June 6, 2026
Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston, MA
Audrey Hobert – The Staircase To Stardom Tour
Saturday, June 6, 2026
Roadrunner Boston, Boston, MA
Summer Walker – Still Finally Over It Tour
Sunday, June 7, 2026
TD Garden, Boston, MA
Baby Keem – The Ca$ino Tour
June 7 & 8, 2026
MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA
Martin Garrix – Americas Tour
June 18 & 19, 2026
Agganis Arena, Boston, MA
Jack Johnson – SURFILMUSIC Tour
Friday, June 19, 2026
BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH
and
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Mumford & Sons – Prizefighter Tour
Monday, June 22, 2026
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
Megan Moroney – The Cloud 9 Tour
July 6 & 7, 2026
TD Garden, Boston, MA
Noah Kahan – The Great Divide Tour
July 7, 8, 10 & 11, 2026
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
Madison Beer – The Locket Tour
Sunday, July 12, 2026
MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA
Alex Warren – Finding Family on the Road
Monday, July 13, 2026
TD Garden, Boston, MA
Louis Tomlinson – How Did We Get Here? World Tour
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
TD Garden, Boston, MA
Benson Boone – Wanted Man Tour
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
TD Garden, Boston, MA
Darius Rucker – Songs Of Summer Tour 2026
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA
Ariana Grande – The Eternal Sunshine Tour
July 22, 24 & 25, 2026
TD Garden, Boston, MA
Passion Pit – The Pretty Penny Tour
Friday, July 24, 2026
Citizens House of Blues Boston, Boston, MA
Tame Impala – The Deadbeat Tour
July 28 & 29, 2026
TD Garden, Boston, MA
Tim McGraw – Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
Zac Brown Band – Love & Fear Tour
Sunday, August 2, 2026
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
J. Cole – The Fall-Off Tour
August 7 & 8, 2026
TD Garden, Boston, MA
Olivia Dean – The Art Of Loving Live
Monday, August 10, 2026
TD Garden, Boston, MA
Chris Stapleton – All-American Road Show
August 14 & 15, 2026
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
The Fray – Summer of Light Tour
Saturday, August 15, 2026
Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA
Jack Harlow – Monica Tour
Friday, August 21, 2026
MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA
Pitbull & Lil Jon – I’m Back Tour
Friday, August 28, 2026
The Meadows Music Theatre, Hartford, CT
and
Saturday, August 29, 2026
Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Bruno Mars – The Romantic Tour
Saturday, September 5, 2026
Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA
Before attending a show, be sure to research venue details, such as parking and bag policies, to ensure the best experience possible. For concerts around Boston, where parking is not as readily available, public transportation may be the best route. The MBTA, better known as the T, provides service to the greater Boston area. The closest station to popular concert venues and their corresponding subway/commuter rail lines is listed below:
TD Garden – North Station (All Northern Commuter Lines, Orange Line, Green Line)
Leader Bank Pavilion – Silver Line Way (Silver Line)
Fenway Park, MGM Music Hall At Fenway & Citizens House of Blues – Kenmore (Green Line)
Boch Center Wang Theatre – Tufts Medical Center (Orange Line)
Agganis Arena – Amory Street (Green Line)
Gillette Stadium – Foxboro (Foxboro/Franklin Line, Foxboro Event Service)
Doors typically open around 60 to 90 minutes before the first performers take the stage, but this may vary by show. Similarly, many venues have a cutoff time due to noise curfews, which can range from 10:00 PM to 11:30 PM.
From the pit to the nosebleeds, listening to your favorite musicians live is an incomparable experience. If you find yourself in the New England area this summer, you may just find the opportunity to hear your playlist in a whole new way.