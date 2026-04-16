The Lineup: A New England Guide to Summer 2026 Concerts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the remnants of the frigid winter season melt away, something else is defrosting in New England: concert season. The greater Boston area is known for its plethora of venues, ranging from intimate black boxes to booming stadiums with capacities exceeding 60,000 fans. Regardless of your taste in music, there is sure to be live music in the area that you will enjoy. Highlighted below are just a few of the artists performing in and around the Bay State that you will not want to miss.

The Kid LAROI – A Perfect World Tour

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

PinkPantheress – An Evening With PinkPantheress

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

Charlie Puth – Whatever’s Clever! World Tour

Friday, May 22, 2026

MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

The 502s – Nonsense All Night Tour

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, NH

Khalid – It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour

Friday, May 29, 2026

MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

Don Toliver – Octane Tour

Saturday, May 30, 2026

TD Garden, Boston, MA

The Beach Boys – Sounds of Summer Tour

Sunday, May 31, 2026

Chevalier Theatre, Medford, MA

and

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, NH

A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb World Tour

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

TD Garden, Boston, MA

5 Seconds of Summer – Everyone’s A Star! World Tour

Friday, June 5, 2026

TD Garden, Boston. MA

Jason Mraz – Still Yours 2026 Tour

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

Audrey Hobert – The Staircase To Stardom Tour

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Roadrunner Boston, Boston, MA

Summer Walker – Still Finally Over It Tour

Sunday, June 7, 2026

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Baby Keem – The Ca$ino Tour

June 7 & 8, 2026

MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

Martin Garrix – Americas Tour

June 18 & 19, 2026

Agganis Arena, Boston, MA

Jack Johnson – SURFILMUSIC Tour

Friday, June 19, 2026

BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

and

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Mumford & Sons – Prizefighter Tour

Monday, June 22, 2026

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Megan Moroney – The Cloud 9 Tour

July 6 & 7, 2026

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Noah Kahan – The Great Divide Tour

July 7, 8, 10 & 11, 2026

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Madison Beer – The Locket Tour

Sunday, July 12, 2026

MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

Alex Warren – Finding Family on the Road

Monday, July 13, 2026

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Louis Tomlinson – How Did We Get Here? World Tour

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Benson Boone – Wanted Man Tour

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Darius Rucker – Songs Of Summer Tour 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

Ariana Grande – The Eternal Sunshine Tour

July 22, 24 & 25, 2026

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Passion Pit – The Pretty Penny Tour

Friday, July 24, 2026

Citizens House of Blues Boston, Boston, MA

Tame Impala – The Deadbeat Tour

July 28 & 29, 2026

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Tim McGraw – Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Zac Brown Band – Love & Fear Tour

Sunday, August 2, 2026

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

J. Cole – The Fall-Off Tour

August 7 & 8, 2026

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Olivia Dean – The Art Of Loving Live

Monday, August 10, 2026

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Chris Stapleton – All-American Road Show

August 14 & 15, 2026

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

The Fray – Summer of Light Tour

Saturday, August 15, 2026

Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

Jack Harlow – Monica Tour

Friday, August 21, 2026

MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

Pitbull & Lil Jon – I’m Back Tour

Friday, August 28, 2026

The Meadows Music Theatre, Hartford, CT

and

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Bruno Mars – The Romantic Tour

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Before attending a show, be sure to research venue details, such as parking and bag policies, to ensure the best experience possible. For concerts around Boston, where parking is not as readily available, public transportation may be the best route. The MBTA, better known as the T, provides service to the greater Boston area. The closest station to popular concert venues and their corresponding subway/commuter rail lines is listed below:

TD Garden – North Station (All Northern Commuter Lines, Orange Line, Green Line)

Leader Bank Pavilion – Silver Line Way (Silver Line)

Fenway Park, MGM Music Hall At Fenway & Citizens House of Blues – Kenmore (Green Line)

Boch Center Wang Theatre – Tufts Medical Center (Orange Line)

Agganis Arena – Amory Street (Green Line)

Gillette Stadium – Foxboro (Foxboro/Franklin Line, Foxboro Event Service)

Doors typically open around 60 to 90 minutes before the first performers take the stage, but this may vary by show. Similarly, many venues have a cutoff time due to noise curfews, which can range from 10:00 PM to 11:30 PM.

From the pit to the nosebleeds, listening to your favorite musicians live is an incomparable experience. If you find yourself in the New England area this summer, you may just find the opportunity to hear your playlist in a whole new way.