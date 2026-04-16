The End of the Semester is Almost Here – and I’m Not Ready

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To be honest, it’s crazy to think that May is right around the corner. It feels like just yesterday we were walking to our first classes and also figuring out where our classes were while trying to remember our classmates’ names. Now that the semester is almost over, and somehow, everything is happening all at once.

All classes are starting to pile on the workload like never before. Also, professors are assigning projects, papers, presentations, and quizzes all at the same time. It’s at that point in the semester where your planner and even calendar are completely filled, and also your stress levels are higher than usual, and to be honest, you’re wondering how everything is going to get done. The late nights in the library, your dorm, or even in your house, or early mornings are basically becoming the new normal, and the motivation can be hard to find – but we’re all pushing through it.

To be honest, at the same time, it’s hard not to reflect on the people we’ve met along the way throughout the semester. The friends you made this semester, whether it was in your classes, your dorm, or even randomly, have become such an important part of your daily life. It can be from study sessions that turned into a gossip session, to spontaneous coffee runs and late-night talks, these friendships that you made this semester really made your semester what it was. It’s kinda weird thinking that things might change once the summer starts, but it also shows how meaningful these connections you made really are.

Then there are the clubs you decided to join at the beginning of the semester. Maybe you went out of your comfort zone and signed up for something new, or maybe you continued something you already loved. Either way, those meetings, events, and group chats became a part of your routine. Also, clubs gave you a sense of belonging and helped you meet people you might not have crossed paths with otherwise. Looking back, joining them was probably one of the best decisions you made this semester.

And of course, all the events. Whether it was campus activities, themed nights, or guest speakers, or lastly, random things you decided to go do with your friends, those moments added so much to your college experience. Some of those events were planned weeks in advance or maybe last-minute decisions – but in the end, they all became memories you’ll look back on.

But as the semester comes to an end, everything feels a little bittersweet. There’s always the emotions of stress, excitement, exhaustion, and also nostalgia, all mixed. You’re ready for a break, but at the same time, you don’t want it to end just yet. So as May approaches, try to take a moment to appreciate everything – the hard work, friendships you made, the experiences, and clubs you joined. Even though it felt like a really long time, the semester flew by really fast.