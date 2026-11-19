This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we approach mid-November, we approach, arguably, the best time of the year: Christmas time! The holiday season is such a joyous time. Everything about it, from the music, decorations, movies, gift-giving, and spending time with the people who you deeply care about fills the season with so much to look forward to. As someone who loves to hang out with friends, this is the perfect time to do fun things with them! Here are some of my favorite activities to do with my friends during the holiday season:

Secret Santa

To start off, a classic holiday activity to do with friends is a Secret Santa! This is a fun way to get gifts for your friends while also keeping it a surprise! Get a group of people together or whoever your best friends are, pick names out of a hat, and the person you get is who you buy for! This does not need to be an expensive gift. Things are expensive nowadays, and Christmas shopping can cost a lot of money. The limit can be set as low as $10-20. It is enough to still buy something for someone while having meaning behind it. This is a traditional must-do thing to do with your favorite people!

Ice Skating

Another exciting winter event to do is to go ice skating! Ice skating is a staple during this time of year. Different cities and places will put up ice skating rinks during the months of November, December, and even January! It is the perfect time of year to do this activity, and doing it with your friends makes it much more enjoyable! Whether you’re a pro or have never done it before, everyone should try it at least once! You can find a local rink wherever you live. Cities near you might have rinks that are open during the winter months that you can go to! This is a way to make great memories with friends throughout this festive time of the year!

Making Gingerbread Houses/Holiday Cookie Decorating

Switching over to a food-related activity because everyone loves a sweet treat is making a gingerbread house or holiday cookie decorating! Gingerbread houses are very popular during this time of year and get you right in the holiday spirit! You can buy one at a local supermarket, get friends together, and plan a fun night decorating it! An alternative to gingerbread houses can be gingerbread men or just making holiday cookies and decorating them! Making a batch of sugar cookies and using different types of frosting and sprinkles can still be a blast to do! This is a way to incorporate food while celebrating this time of the year with your best friends!

Christmas Movie Night

Christmas movies are one of the best movies to watch and perfect to watch with friends! There are so many different Christmas movies out there, from Elf, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Home Alone, and so much more! You could even do a Christmas movie marathon with friends and watch multiple movies in one night! Get all your friends together during winter break and watch your favorite holiday movies. Adding on something to it, you could make hot chocolate and wear cute matching Christmas pajamas! This is a staple to do with your friends during December!

Holiday Market

One final thing to do with your friends is to go to a holiday market! Holiday markets are so much fun to do with people because they have a wide range of shops, food stands, and activities! These can be located anywhere near you depending on where you live! For our Massachusetts Girls, Snowport in Boston is an amazing holiday market to go to. It is right on the Seaport and has numerous things to do. A cool thing about these markets is they might also have some of the festivities that I listed above, like ice skating or gingerbread house making! These are definitely worthwhile going because of what they offer, and they have cute small businesses that you can support! Visiting a local holiday market is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit!

This list should serve as a guide for spending quality time with your friends during a lively time of year! Beyond this list, there is so much more that you can do, but these are some of the most popular activities to have a fun time with your favorite people!