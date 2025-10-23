The Best Lip Products

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to lip products, I believe that there is not one product that is the best. From glossy finishes to balms and everything in between, each one brings its own purpose. Whether I’m going for that effortless clean girl look or just trying to keep my lips hydrated and soft, these are the lip products I keep on me at all times, and honestly, I can’t imagine leaving the house without one of them on me.

1. Sacheu Beauty Lip Stain

If you love a low-maintenance, high-impact look, this one’s for you. The Sacheu peel-off lip stain is honestly such an essential lip product. You apply it like a gloss, let it sit, and then peel it off to reveal the prettiest lasting tint.

I love that I can swipe on some Aquaphor over it afterward for extra gloss and still keep that color all day. The kind of lip that looks natural but still makes you feel cute.

2. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is the definition of self-care in a tube. It smells amazing, the packaging is dreamy, and it leaves your lips looking glossy in the most natural way. I use this when I want that soft, hydrated, clean-girl vibe, the kind of look that pairs perfectly with literally anything.

Birthday cake or iced coffee shades are my personal favorites because they give just enough tint to make your lips look healthy and plump without screaming I’m wearing makeup.

3. Rhode Peptide Lip Tint / Gloss

The Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment is basically the “it girl” lip product of the moment, and not just because Haley Bieber is the creator and face of Rhode. It’s glossy, hydrating, and makes your lips look like glass. It’s the perfect mix of skincare and beauty.

The tinted versions are stunning and my personal favorite, but even the clear gloss gives that Hailey Bieber glazed-lip moment that works for everyday or going out. It’s the kind of product that instantly makes you feel put together, even if you’re just in sweats and haven’t even brushed your hair.

4. Clinique Almost Lipstick Black Honey & Pink Honey

An absolute classic. Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey went viral for a reason: it looks good on everyone. It’s sheer, hydrating, but not sticky, and gives that perfect shade.

I also love Pink Honey for days. I want something a bit softer and less noticeable. It’s that kind of product that makes you feel like you are that girl.

5. Aquaphor Lip Repair

Not every day is a full glam day. Sometimes your lips just need a little help, and that’s where Aquaphor is the best product. It’s not fancy or aesthetic, but it works absolutely wonders. It’s the product I always come back to when my lips are dry, cracked, or overworked.

I keep one in my car, one in my purse, and one on my nightstand. It’s the holy grail of repairing lip balms.