THAT Girls Guide to Spring Break: Aruba Edition

Are you going somewhere tropical for spring break? Do you not know what to pack, where to go, or what to do? Well look no further, because I am going to give you THE guide to having the best spring break. This article will focus on Aruba, but anyone can benefit from these tips and tricks! (Who knows, maybe one day you will go to Aruba and need this guide!)
1. What in the world do I pack??
10 dresses, 5 skirts, 8 tops, 15 bikini sets, zero pairs of socks, and somehow 3 sweatshirts later, I
think the realization hit that NO one needs to bring that much for a one week trip, especially if
you are not checking a bag! As an avid vacationer and Aruba- goer, here are my tips for how and
what to pack, so you are bringing all the things you love, but at the same time not overpacking.
These recommendations are based on a 6 night vacation, as well as bringing a carry-on and
personal item- usually when I travel, my personal item is my sports backpack as I can fit in any
last minute necessities!
Clothing:
- 3 dresses: because duh!
- 3 skirts/skorts: I live in my jean skirts because they are soo comfy!
- 5 “going-out” tops: if you are planning on dancing the night away, some beachy tops are
always an old reliable! I personally love wearing tube tops that show off the tan lines :)
- 4 bikini tops/4 bikini bottoms: for a 6 day trip, I recommend 4 of each because you can
mix and match, and that way you are not overpacking
- 1-one piece swimsuit: if you are someone who usually only wears bikinis, I still
recommend bringing a one piece just in case you want something more practical for
excursions, or maybe you sat in the sun too long the other day and now your skin is
begging you for more coverage!
- 1 pair of beach flip flops and 1 pair of dinner flip flops: I always bring a pair of elegant
flip flops for nights when I do not want to wear my sandals but also want to feel more
dressed up. My favorite kind of dressy flip flops are the ones with glitter on the strap!
- 1 pair of sandals: I suggest bringing a pair of neutral color sandals, such as black, white,
or nude so that they can be easily matched with any outfit you wear.
- 3 pairs of socks: unless you are going hiking or the gym, realistically you only need about
3 pairs of socks- one pair going, one pair coming back, and one pair if your feet get cold
in the hotel room.
- 1 sweatshirt: since it’s a tropical vacation, you only need the sweatshirt you are wearing
on the plane, and you are most likely going to be coming back with one that you bought
in Aruba anyways!
- I have no recommendations for underwear because I know we all overpack it!! Pack
however much your heart desires.
Accessories and toiletry checklist (make sure the size bottles all follow TSA guidelines, which is
1 quart size bag of bottles no bigger than 3.4 fl oz):
- travel size shampoo, conditioner, body wash, perfume, and after sun body lotion
- Travel size face wash and moisturizer
- a razor (make sure to put this in your carry on and not your personal item!)
- tooth brush and tooth paste
- hand sanitizer!
- Disinfectant wipes
- comb and/or hair brush
- extra hair ties! I lose mine all the time on vacation
- Hair clips are so cute and can help accessorize any outfit! They are inexpensive and can
be found at any local retail store. I got an 8 pack of different colored flower clips that
elevated my outfits
- Makeup: I like to bring 1 makeup palette that has everything I need in it, such as blush,
bronzer, highlighter, and eyeshadow. I recommend only bringing concealer as for me, my
face gets easily irritated trying to wear foundation after being in the sun all day (the
sun-kissed look on vacation makes the look anyways!!) If you don’t have a makeup
palette with everything included, I suggest getting travel sized ones to save space!
- WATERPROOF mascara, especially if you like wearing it in the water
- Electrolyte packets: these keep me hydrated, especially being in the sun for hours at a
time.
- Unrefrigerated snacks: protein bars, snack sized nuts, etc are great for the plane and
during your stay! They can save money from buying food there and are great to have on
hand throughout the day
2. I’m in Aruba. Now what do I do?
There are so many fun things to do in Aruba! From water tubing, to ATVing to the natural pool,
to snorkeling, the excursions are endless, relatively inexpensive, and super easy to book!
Whether you are on Palm Beach or Eagle Beach, there are huts right on the beach where you can
book parasailing, water tubing and even jet skiing! Paddleboarding is also offered on Palm Beach
and convenient when my family and I wanted to stay on the resort, but still wanted something
fun to do!
When I book excursions in Aruba, I use the app called Viator. It is simple to use, and there are so
many options to choose from. Some excursions include:
- half day catamaran snorkel excursion with lunch included (one snorkeling spot is a
shipwreck! It was so fascinating to see and I highly recommend it! I have done this exact
excursion twice with my family and am about to do it again this spring break with my
friends!)
- the Jolly Pirate
- ATV, UTV, or jeep wrangler off roading to historical sites and the Natural Pool
- Party Busses
- The Butterfly Farm
- hair braiding on the beach
- sunset catamaran trips
- Horseback riding
- kayaking adventures
- Aruba Atlantis Submarine Tour
Another good tip to know is if you are staying at a resort, the concierge can help you book any
excursions, as well as make dinner reservations for you!
3. I’m hungry. What are some good restaurants to eat at?
There are so many restaurants to visit, my favorites on the list below!
- Madame Jannette
- Faro Blanco (everyone knows this as the lighthouse restaurant!)
- Gianni’s (I had pasta Alfredo where they make it in front of you with the cheese wheel- it
was AWESOME)
- El Gaucho (my family and I go here every year! It is an Argentinian steakhouse so make
sure you have an appetite if you go!)
- Drunken Burger (this is a great option if you want a more casual dinner, and they have so
many burger options!)
- Eduardo’s Beach Shack (this is a great option for lunch and açaí bowls, and is located
right on Palm Beach!)
4. Now I am stuffed from that amazing dinner, but I don’t think I am ready to go back to my
hotel room. I think I want to go dance the night away! What are some good options for
nightlife entertainment?
- Moomba beach Aruba
- Bugaloe (bar and restaurant on a dock over the water!)
- The Sopranos Piano Bar (yes JUST like the tv series!)
- Gusto Night Club
- Kalibra Bar
- Tantra Nightclub
- Casinos: Stellaris Casino (in the Marriott), Hyatt Residency Casino, and Wind Creek
Crystal Casino
I hope my tips for Aruba can help you plan your next tropical vacation! If you are planning to go
there for Spring break or the near future, I highly recommend the places mentioned! Until then,
one happy island waits for you. :)