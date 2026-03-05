THAT Girls Guide to Spring Break: Aruba Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you going somewhere tropical for spring break? Do you not know what to pack, where to go, or what to do? Well look no further, because I am going to give you THE guide to having the best spring break. This article will focus on Aruba, but anyone can benefit from these tips and tricks! (Who knows, maybe one day you will go to Aruba and need this guide!)

1. What in the world do I pack??

10 dresses, 5 skirts, 8 tops, 15 bikini sets, zero pairs of socks, and somehow 3 sweatshirts later, I

think the realization hit that NO one needs to bring that much for a one week trip, especially if

you are not checking a bag! As an avid vacationer and Aruba- goer, here are my tips for how and

what to pack, so you are bringing all the things you love, but at the same time not overpacking.

These recommendations are based on a 6 night vacation, as well as bringing a carry-on and

personal item- usually when I travel, my personal item is my sports backpack as I can fit in any

last minute necessities!

Clothing:

3 dresses: because duh!

3 skirts/skorts: I live in my jean skirts because they are soo comfy!

5 “going-out” tops: if you are planning on dancing the night away, some beachy tops are

always an old reliable! I personally love wearing tube tops that show off the tan lines :)

mix and match, and that way you are not overpacking

recommend bringing a one piece just in case you want something more practical for

excursions, or maybe you sat in the sun too long the other day and now your skin is

begging you for more coverage!

flip flops for nights when I do not want to wear my sandals but also want to feel more

dressed up. My favorite kind of dressy flip flops are the ones with glitter on the strap!

or nude so that they can be easily matched with any outfit you wear.

3 pairs of socks- one pair going, one pair coming back, and one pair if your feet get cold

in the hotel room.

on the plane, and you are most likely going to be coming back with one that you bought

in Aruba anyways!

however much your heart desires.

Accessories and toiletry checklist (make sure the size bottles all follow TSA guidelines, which is

1 quart size bag of bottles no bigger than 3.4 fl oz):

travel size shampoo, conditioner, body wash, perfume, and after sun body lotion

Travel size face wash and moisturizer

a razor (make sure to put this in your carry on and not your personal item!)

tooth brush and tooth paste

hand sanitizer!

Disinfectant wipes

comb and/or hair brush

extra hair ties! I lose mine all the time on vacation

Hair clips are so cute and can help accessorize any outfit! They are inexpensive and can

be found at any local retail store. I got an 8 pack of different colored flower clips that

elevated my outfits

bronzer, highlighter, and eyeshadow. I recommend only bringing concealer as for me, my

face gets easily irritated trying to wear foundation after being in the sun all day (the

sun-kissed look on vacation makes the look anyways!!) If you don’t have a makeup

palette with everything included, I suggest getting travel sized ones to save space!

Electrolyte packets: these keep me hydrated, especially being in the sun for hours at a

time.

time. Unrefrigerated snacks: protein bars, snack sized nuts, etc are great for the plane and

during your stay! They can save money from buying food there and are great to have on

hand throughout the day

2. I’m in Aruba. Now what do I do?

There are so many fun things to do in Aruba! From water tubing, to ATVing to the natural pool,

to snorkeling, the excursions are endless, relatively inexpensive, and super easy to book!

Whether you are on Palm Beach or Eagle Beach, there are huts right on the beach where you can

book parasailing, water tubing and even jet skiing! Paddleboarding is also offered on Palm Beach

and convenient when my family and I wanted to stay on the resort, but still wanted something

fun to do!

When I book excursions in Aruba, I use the app called Viator. It is simple to use, and there are so

many options to choose from. Some excursions include:

half day catamaran snorkel excursion with lunch included (one snorkeling spot is a

shipwreck! It was so fascinating to see and I highly recommend it! I have done this exact

excursion twice with my family and am about to do it again this spring break with my

friends!)

ATV, UTV, or jeep wrangler off roading to historical sites and the Natural Pool

Party Busses

The Butterfly Farm

hair braiding on the beach

sunset catamaran trips

Horseback riding

kayaking adventures

Aruba Atlantis Submarine Tour

Another good tip to know is if you are staying at a resort, the concierge can help you book any

excursions, as well as make dinner reservations for you!

3. I’m hungry. What are some good restaurants to eat at?

There are so many restaurants to visit, my favorites on the list below!

Madame Jannette

Faro Blanco (everyone knows this as the lighthouse restaurant!)

Gianni’s (I had pasta Alfredo where they make it in front of you with the cheese wheel- it

was AWESOME)

sure you have an appetite if you go!)

many burger options!)

right on Palm Beach!)

4. Now I am stuffed from that amazing dinner, but I don’t think I am ready to go back to my

hotel room. I think I want to go dance the night away! What are some good options for

nightlife entertainment?

Moomba beach Aruba

Bugaloe (bar and restaurant on a dock over the water!)

The Sopranos Piano Bar (yes JUST like the tv series!)

Gusto Night Club

Kalibra Bar

Tantra Nightclub

Casinos: Stellaris Casino (in the Marriott), Hyatt Residency Casino, and Wind Creek

Crystal Casino

I hope my tips for Aruba can help you plan your next tropical vacation! If you are planning to go

there for Spring break or the near future, I highly recommend the places mentioned! Until then,

one happy island waits for you. :)