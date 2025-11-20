Thanksgiving Outfit Inspo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is such a fun holiday, full of traditions, catching up with family and friends, and of course, some of the best comfort food of the year. Your outfit definitely matters. Whether you’re aiming for maximum comfort or planning to show up looking effortlessly chic, here’s your outfit inspo!!

Casual and comfortable

If comfort is your top priority, long skirts or leggings are absolutely the way to go. A pair of leggings with a cozy, oversized sweater creates that perfect balance of cute and relaxed. Throw on a leather jacket or a cropped puffer to elevate the look instantly while still feeling like you’re basically in pajamas.

If you want something with a bit more movement, a long silk or flowy cloth skirt is such a gorgeous option. Pair it with a chunky knit sweater tucked in just slightly at the front, and you’ll look chic without sacrificing comfort. This combo is great if you’re bouncing between houses or helping out in the kitchen but still want to look put together in photos.

Fancy and chic

If Thanksgiving is your moment to dress up and serve fashion icon, these looks are for you. A short jean dress with a chunky knit shrug is the perfect mix of casual fabric and elevated layering, so perfect for November weather. It gives classic fall charm while still feeling fancy and trendy.

Another go-to chic outfit is a short black skirt paired with a chunky sweater and tall boots. It’s simple but so stylish. Add tights if it’s chilly, or go bare-legged if you’re indoors all day. Either way, this outfit screams classy Thanksgiving fall vibes

Let accessories do the work

No matter which outfit you choose, the accessories are what tie the whole look together. Chunky gold hoops, layered necklaces, stacking bracelets, and lots of rings can elevate even the most basic outfit into something Pinterest-worthy.

Shoes are just as important. Knee-high boots work with almost any fall outfit and instantly add chic in the best way. For something cozy but cute, scrunched socks with Uggs are warm, relaxed, and effortlessly stylish. And if you’re keeping it super casual, a clean pair of tennis shoes works, especially with leggings or long skirts.