Tempted but not Taken: My Hypothetical Picks on Temptation Island

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

Temptation Island is the HOTTEST reality show right now. Clearly, by the name, the producers had to cast the hottest couples and singles who are there to tempt. It sounds crazy.. and it is. But what’s worse? Each couple actually believes going on Temptation Island is going to help their relationship. If my life ever brings me to that— save me because that is not where I want to be. So instead, I’ll gladly stay behind the screen, judge which male tempters failed, which ones nailed it… and of course which ones would’ve had me in trouble.

Case

I’d say Case’s case was kinda complicated and weird. He started off good, vibing with Tay, and I thought he could actually be a good guy for her. But things changed when he saw Tay talking to a few other guys around the first elimination. Tay even stood up for Case, saying she wasn’t ready to give up on their connection. Then out of nowhere, Case tells the host (who definitely was a therapist in his past life) that he wants to eliminate because he doesn’t want to stop her from exploring her connections with the other singles. Like… what? He thought he ate but really this just showed he couldn’t control his jealousy… as if she came to the island with him. Both Tay and I were thrown off, but I don’t think she caught onto it as much as me. Because (plot twist!) he comes back later, but Tay already had enough singles begging for her attention.

Logan

Logan started off strong with Ashley. Even though he is younger, they clicked fast. Ashley seemed genuinely happy and comfortable with him. But then she got closer to Danny, leaving Logan in the dust. His flirty, sarcastic energy (aka my type) just wasn’t what she needed anymore, Danny was a good change. I do wish Logan had more screen time, not just because of his pretty face, but also because he was really funny and respectfully handled not being Ashley’s first choice (Case take notes!). Now, Logan, Danny, and Ashley are all close, posting on TikTok joking about being in a throuple. Clearly no bad blood!

Danny

Following behind Logan, Danny came in like Ashley’s fish in the sea. Totally opposite than Grant, Danny is sweet, kind, and charming.Their connection started off awkward, but honestly, I think Ashley was nervous because she felt something real #relatable. Watching them grow closer made me so happy. After dealing with toxic Grant, Danny was like a breath of fresh air. Plus, he pulls off the mustache like, really well. He checks off a lot on my boxes.

Yamen

Yamen was one of Tay’s guys later in the show, and his arrival definitely brought some fresh energy the girls needed. He came in hot but quickly dialed it down, keeping things friendly and respectful, taking the time to understand Tay and her situation. She eventually let him out of the friendzone, yet left the island solo. BUT another plot twist, according to TikTok, Tayler and Yamen have been posting like they’re together. AND she dyed her hair brown, which I lowkey feel like was a dig at Tyler. Every girl he’s dated since Tay looks exactly like her. Thank God for Yamen, because he played a key role in helping Tay realize Tyler wasn’t it, and that any other man could treat her the way she deserved.