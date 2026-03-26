Sun, Sea, & Scenic Routes: Your Summer 2026 New England Adventure

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As mid March approaches us, we are one day closer to summer. The season of warm weather, going to the beach, site seeing, and much more. Summer is the season of travelling for many people. Each year people are looking for different, fun, and unique places to explore. As someone who is from Massachusetts, New England is the place to be. From the Cape Cod beaches to the White Mountains, there are places for everyone to enjoy. Here are my recommendations for where to visit in New England this summer:

Cape Cod & The Islands (Massachusetts)

Starting off with one of the most visited and popular places in all of New England during the summer, Cape Cod & The Islands have so much to offer. This iconic peninsula is home to some of the best beaches in New England. There are so many beachside resorts to stay at. My personal favorites being the Red Jacket in South Yarmouth and The Sea Crest in North Falmouth. The beaches are so beautiful and filled with a lot of colorful shells. Other than going to the beach Cape Cod has a wide range of activities. There are so many cute downtown areas to shop and eat at. Also, boating, fishing, and whale watching are super fun things to do as well. Off of Cape Cod, are the islands Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. These gorgeous islands are filled with stunning landscapes. The beaches here are amazing. Like Cape Cod, there are plentiful activities to do. The Aquinnah Cliffs in Martha’s Vineyard are these vibrant multi-colored clay cliffs with a beach and a nearby lighthouse that makes the island charming. Finally, the sunsets in Cape Cod and The Islands are breathtaking and the fresh seafood is so delicious to eat. These should be one of the top places to add to your summer 2026 bucket list.

The White Mountains (New Hampshire)

To change up the scenery, one of my favorite non-costal places to go during the summer is the White Mountains in New Hampshire. These amazing mountains go throughout the upper part of New Hampshire for miles and miles. These are some of the prettiest mountains in all of New England. As someone who has been to the White Mountains so many times throughout my life, this will always be one of my favorite vacation spots. My favorite resort to stay at is the North Conway Grand Hotel in North Conway. There are so many diverse things to do when visiting here. You can swim in beautiful gorges and lakes, visit waterfalls, hike throughout the mountain, take scenic trains, go ziplining, and shop at the North Conway outlets. There is something for everyone to do. Even if you go with kids, the amusement parks Story Land and Santa’s Village are so much fun. The White Mountains are a must-visit place during the summer.

Portland, Maine

“Vacationland” is what they call the state of Maine. Maine is such a pretty state to visit during the summer time. In particular, Portland is a great city to be in. I have been to Portland a few times because my aunt lives in the area and I have enjoyed every second of it. The city’s downtown restaurants and shops are very fun to go to and are worth stopping at. The city is along Maine’s coastline so it does have beaches. Water activities such as boating and fishing are super popular. While visiting here, you have to get the famous Maine Lobster Roll because they are very delicious and the lobster is fresh from the ocean. All the seafood here is caught from the local beaches and fishing boats. Every day new seafood is brought to the restaurants and this makes it extra appetizing. Finally, there are different lighthouses you can visit such as the Portland Head Light which is the state’s oldest lighthouse. Portland is perfect to go to if you want a mix of city life and beach life. It gives you the opportunity to do a variety of things and is the perfect city in New England to visit in the summer.

Newport, Rhode Island

Another great coastal place to be during the summer is Newport, Rhode Island. The beaches are absolutely gorgeous and are popular for a reason. You can walk the Cliff Walk, take sailing tours, or drive along the scenic Ocean Drive. Easton Beach is the most popular beach where you can enjoy swimming and boating all day, and relax in the sand. The ocean views are stunning. Their historical downtown area has a bunch of cute shops and waterfront restaurants. It offers different cafes, boutiques, and ice cream places. Newport has a lot of mansions you can tour that are built from the 1800s. There are many boating options you can do such as sunset cruises or harbor tours. Ocean Drive is a 10 mile scenic coastal route where you can view the ocean, mansions, and cliffs as well as picnic spots to eat lunch with friends. Again, since you are in New England the seafood is a must try. This is a perfect place to visit with friends and family or if you love the ocean Newport is the place to be!

York, Maine/Ogunquit, Maine

The final places I will add are York, Maine and Ogunquit, Maine. These two coastal towns are next to each other and complement one another. York has beautiful beaches that are ideal for swimming. I recommend going to Short Sands Beach because that is right near the downtown area. The downtown area has different shops, restaurants, ice cream places, candy shops, and even an arcade. Nubble Lighthouse is a must visit when coming here because the view is so pretty and an iconic Maine spot. There is also York’s Wild Kingdom which is a zoo and amusement park that is great for kids to go to. In the town next door, Ogunquit, there is the same type of vibe. The town has many beaches with miles of soft sand, a downtown area with tasty restaurants, candy and ice cream shops, and boutiques. You can walk along the 1.25 mile cliff Marginal Way, which offers a scenic route and brings you to Perkins Cove. Perkins Cove is a historical fishing village that has art galleries, stores, and seafood restaurants. I recommend staying at the Anchorage By The Sea which is a hotel that sits right along the waterfront and includes amenities such as a pool, hot tub, spa, a restaurant, outdoor bar, and fireplaces. These two places are perfect to visit with their many summer activities and pretty views.

These are just some of the many places in New England to visit during the summer. There are so many more areas that I can talk on and on about, but these ones are my favorite. The plethora of things to do and different sceneries make these places unique. I hope this list inspires you to go to one of these places this summer and find a new destination to fall in love with.