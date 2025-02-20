This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

Now that we’ve started the new year, it’s time to lock back in. Assignments, work, and responsibilities come crashing down on us and make us lose our motivation. I’m here to get you back up on your feet and make use of the time you have to start ahead. Here is a list of tips and tricks on how to feel encouraged to study for any upcoming exams:

Plan a Schedule

Don’t know where to start when it comes to studying? I recommend laying out a schedule of upcoming assignments and giving yourself time to study. Put a time for when you study and add some break in between. For example, you could study 30 minutes on a test and then allow yourself to take a 10-minute break. Balancing your schedule can have benefits in organizing the times to study and stay focused on a certain subject for an exam.

Pick a Good Environment

You definitely don’t want to be in a space that’s too distracting. Instead, find a calm and quiet area that you feel comfortable spending a good amount of time in. Good places to study can include the library, the coffee shop, a small study room, or a lounge area. Once you’ve settled down, you can pick at it with your studying.

Create a Playlist

This one is for all the music listeners out there and it’s personally one of my favorite things to do while studying. You can make a customized playlist to listen to while studying to help focus on the topic. I usually listen to lofi hip hop for a nice calming tone playing while I study. Don’t forget to keep your headphones on you at all times!

Grab a Snack

It’s always a good idea to make sure you fill your stomach with nutritions while studying rather than trying to focus on an empty stomach. This will help boost your energy and help you feel good about focusing more. And you can’t forget to stay hydrated, especially during the losing hours you have to study.

Study With Friends

If you don’t want to be alone, you can always join your friends and form a study group. That way, everyone is focused on their own exams and motivated to do well. You can also go over study guides with your friends and ask questions to feel better about the subject matter. Teamwork makes the dream work!

Get Enough Rest

It’s important to allow your body to rest and not feel pressured to study all night. I highly recommend getting a good night’s sleep and not cramming everything all at once. Take a few days to review the notes so you can familiarize yourself with the materials beforehand. This way, you won’t feel the need to stay up the night before stressing out. It’s okay to relax when you feel the need to do so.

With all of this in mind, it should help motivate you to get good grades and be on top of taking notes and studying. Although it’s a stressful time during exam season, don’t let it get to you that deeply. Know that you are a hard worker and a smart person that does well in school. Good luck on exams!