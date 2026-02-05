Stephen Demarco Son or Lucy Albright Daughter?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We have been OBSESSED with Hulu’s hottest drama series, Tell Me Lies, since we discovered it last year. Tuesday nights have us on chokehold, and now our roommates are watching it too. With TikTok’s new trending question: Stephen’s son or Lucy’s daughter? We thought, what better way to take this to the next level and give you our rankings of the characters of the show? But before we get into our rankings, we’d have to choose Lucy as a daughter; it could never be Stephen.

Wrigley

Starting the show as Pippa’s party boyfriend and growing into a caring and respectable man, Wrigley has to be our favorite. While being one of the only boyfriends on the show who has never done wrong to his girlfriend, Pippa, he has our hearts. Even after his brother died, Wrigley chose a better lifestyle, ensuring he is able to take care of others, giving Bree a person to count on to get her through all her tough days. This friendship has us hoping for more, leading us to our next ranking.

Bree

Bree is genuinely a very kind, loyal, and empathetic person. She is probably the most grounded and intelligent person in the group. She does try to protect the people she cares about, even when it hurts her. She still makes mistakes (OLIVER), but she never uses any manipulation to get what she wants. She is genuine with her feelings towards everyone, especially Wrigley, in the newest season.

Diana

Diana is one lucky girl who can actually stand up for herself against Stephen. It was tough to like her in the first few seasons, when all she tried to do was get Stephen back from Lucy. But now she sees his true colors and is not afraid to call him out for his nonsense in front of her face. It is hard to watch her let Pippa cheat on Wrigley, but she is also trying to help Lucy stay away from Stephen’s shenanigans. Either way, it’s up to the others to make the choices for themselves.

Pippa

Pippa lands in the middle of the group, but mostly on the higher side. She can be very blunt and messy sometimes, but she is always very direct in the way she feels. She does make poor decisions because she wants to be accepted. In the newest season, Pippa is falling for Diana and is secretly cheating on Wrigley. Pippa needs to tell Wrigley what she has been doing!

Evan

Evan is definitely not perfect, but he does have good intentions most of the time. When Evan hurts people, you can see it bothers him and sticks with him. Evan and Bree’s relationship was an on-and-off situation. Evan ultimately cheated on Bree with Lucy (Bree has no idea it was Lucy). Evan did come clean about the cheating, but withheld the part about Lucy. He tries to take responsibility and grow, even when he often falls short.

Alex

“Alex is a bad person who is kind of good” was my way of justifying how he is treating Lucy like just a hookup some days and a real person other days, but pushing Lucy to take accountability for some of her actions. He’s not afraid to tell Lucy exactly what he is feeling (if he has any feelings at all). He has also forced Lucy to apologize to her ex-boyfriend, Max. The good in this is that Max is given clarity from the relationship, while the bad in this is humiliation and self-degradation to Lucy.

Lydia

Lydia is one of those characters who is kind of irrelevant but hasn’t done anything as bad as the others. She used to be Lucy’s best friend, and is now shown as Stephen’s girlfriend in the future wedding scenes. You would think that after everything Stephen has done to Lucy, she would hate him. This makes me suspicious of her: is she like a ditsy blonde (that’s actually brunette), or is she hiding something from us all?

Oliver

Oliver, the professor, the husband, the “man” in an open relationship with his wife (also a professor), decides to get with college students. After Bree became his victim, her character lost confidence and love for herself. He led her on, allowing her to fall in love, all for him and his wife to see as a little hookup and not a full-blown affair, which is what all viewers were ready for. It was upsetting to see that his wife saw this as a normal thing, and even more upsetting that he is counting on his behavior right in front of Bree’s eyes.

Lucy

Lucy starts as a nice character and works her way down our list very fast. She becomes unhealthy in how she handles relationships. She ignores red flags, lies to protect herself, and her behavior hurts herself and others. Over the seasons, she starts participating in the same emotional game that trapped her in Stephen’s messed-up life. She’s a victim and a villain. Each choice she makes, we can’t help ourselves from screaming at her through the screen. She is a terrible friend to Bree, puts herself first in every situation, and is crazy to enjoy Stephen’s harsh words and behavior towards her.

Stephen

Stephen DeMarco is the most manipulative, psychotic, and emotionally abusive man we have ever laid our eyes on. He controls people by lying, withholding information, twisting stories, and making everyone doubt their own reality. He never shows real remorse for anything he does; he only does damage control when he risks losing something. Lucy is half the problem, but Stephen starts most of the problems. His hobby is finding the worst things about a person to blackmail them from having a successful life, while also hiding the stories of his own.