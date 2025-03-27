Spring Sephora Sale Survival Guide: Lippie Edition

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

It’s almost time for the highly anticipated spring Sephora sale! Makeup lovers everywhere will be able to shop this sale beginning next week on April 4th online or in store. Let’s break down everything you need to know prior to the beginning of this 10 day savings experience.

Sephora Rewards Program

In order to participate in the sale, you must be a Sephora rewards member. Sephora’s rewards program is free to sign up for, and has three tiers: Beauty Insider, VIB, and Rouge. Upon signing up, everyone is placed as Beauty Insider. By spending certain amounts at Sephora in the previous year, you can bump up your rewards status.

Deals

For the entire duration of this sale (4/4 to 4/14), all Sephora collection products will be 30% off for members regardless of status. Additionally, all other products for Rouge members will be 20% off for this 10 day period. Beginning 4/8 and lasting until 4/14, all products other than Sephora collection will be 15% off for VIBs, and 10% off for Beauty Insiders.

Ways to Shop

Deals within this sale can be accessed online and in store. For all members of the Sephora rewards program, free shipping is a great benefit! While I prefer shopping in stores to see and test out products before purchasing, if you are unable to get to a Sephora during the sale period, online shopping is a great option! Not to mention, Sephora also offers buy online, pick up in store. So many ways to shop this sale means no one will miss out on the savings!

Lip Product Recs

Similar to many other college age girls, I have quite the lip product addiction. From glosses and stains to treatments and balms, lippies are my area of expertise in Sephora. From classics we all know and love to new products trending on social media, here are some product ideas to purchase during the spring sale. Happy shopping!

Birthday Cake Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm: This limited edition balm is one of my personal favorites! With a soft pink tint and gold glitter, this product is not only moisturizing but also looks lovely.