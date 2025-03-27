Sorority Edition: Why You Shouldn’t Feel Bad if you Don’t Bring a Date to Formal

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So you brought your boy best friend to prom junior year of high school and you finally got asked by a boy you liked for senior prom. Now, fast forward to college, and you got into the sorority you have always dreamed of being in. Your formal is coming up soon, and you are so stressed about bringing a date- because since you went with someone in high school, you HAVE to go with someone in college, right? Because that would be embarrassing if you didn’t. WRONG. I am confident to say that I didn’t bring a date to either prom when I was in high school (and yes, I did stress over it at the time), but the most freeing thing about being in a college sorority is that you should feel comfortable enough around your sisters to not worry about being judged about not bringing a date. Here are three reasons why you should not feel bad if you do not bring a date to your sorority formal!

You Do Not Need a Date to Have fun!

You do not need to bring a date to have fun at formal! Yes, it can always be nice to have someone to talk to and spend time with, but you also have your sisters and friends for that too! Formal is a time to get dressed up, take cute pictures, eat good food, and dance the night away with your best friends, not a night to be stressed or upset because you didn’t know any boys (or girls!) to bring with you. Unwind, relax, and enjoy the moment you’re in because you will never be in that same moment again!

Bringing a Date Just to Bring a Date May Make You More Stressed.

So, you have been scrolling through your snap chat, trying to find a boy you’re kind of close with to bring to your formal, because, “as long as I have a date, that’s all that matters.” Again, wrong! Having a date is NOT all that matters for formal, per my last reason to not feel bad if you don’t bring a date. Also, bringing someone you do not really know well or are close with may be even more stressful than not bringing anyone. I say this because you are basically on a date, during your formal! I could never do that- the amount of stress I would feel between trying to keep conversation, feeling my best, and socializing with everyone else in one night! To me, that is overstimulating, and I personally could not bring someone I am not close with for the sake of saying I brought a date. Since formal is not supposed to be stressful, before you send that “Will you be my date to formal” text, think about if you actually feel comfortable with that person and would enjoy their company for the duration of the event.

Who Says You Can’t Bring Your Friend! (Who isn’t already in your sorority).

I don’t know about you, but I love the company of close friends and family more than anything else. Some sororities, like mine, allow you to bring a friend in place of a date. If you have a close friend that you would love to get dressed up with and have by your side who already isn’t in your sorority or maybe goes to a different school, you should totally bring them! You will feel so much more comfortable in their presence, and they will have just as much fun getting to be a part of such a fun event!

At the end of the day, it is totally okay if you do not bring a date to formal, because the most important part about a sorority formal is that you have fun with your sisters! If it makes you feel any better, you are not the only one not bringing a date, including myself! I am actually so excited and confident to go without anyone and to have fun with my friends and you should too! I hope you have so much fun at your formal and have the best time! You deserve it and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.