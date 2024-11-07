Soaking Up Fall Like The Gilmore Girls

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, it is about time to dive into the fictional town of Stars Hollow with Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. Binging the Gilmore Girls is an annual tradition for many as we get into the spirit of the fall season. If you have seen the show, you know that no one does fall like the Gilmore Girls, so here is a guide to embracing the fall season like they do.

Coffee, Coffee, Coffee

Coffee is delicious every day of the year, but it is especially good when it is paired with the crisp autumn air and fall-themed activities. Seasonal flavors like pumpkin, apple crisp, and cinnamon roll make their return in small coffee shops and coffee chains. Whether you try a new flavor or stick with your regular order, grabbing a cup of coffee will only brighten up your day. After all, nothing the Gilmore Girls’ do is complete without a cup of coffee.

Shopping

Is it possible to have too many sweaters, shoes, or accessories? According to Lorelai and Rory, that’s not possible. Going shopping is a great way to switch things up and do something indoors. You can go to a mall or you can go thrifting with your best friends and help each other find cute items to piece together an outfit. Don’t forget to do a haul of all your new items!

Road trips

Whether you have a destination in mind or not, taking a road trip is the perfect way to spice things up! You can listen to your favorite music while seeing the foliage, stop at a farmers market, or explore new places. It is your choice to decide whether to use a map like Rory or be incredibly spontaneous and just drive like Lorelai.

Movie Nights With Snacks

The perfect way to wind down is a movie night. The first step is to buy a surplus of snacks. Be sure to grab Lorelai and Rory’s favorites which are Red Vines, Mallomars, and popcorn! Next, gather your friends or your family and turn on your favorite movie. All that’s left is to indulge in all the delicious snacks and enjoy the movie!