Simple Things That Help Me On My Hardest Days

Have you ever had a day or even a week where nothing seems to go your way, and all you want to do is stay home and avoid life completely? I would say many of us have felt this way, and it is not something that anyone enjoys. How can you get out of this rut and turn your day and or week around? Here are some tips and tricks that always pull me out of a hard time.

Making my bed. This seems like such a silly little task, but for me, it helps me feel productive and organized. When I walk into my room and see a nice bed made, it takes some stress off me knowing I have completed one task for the day. Along with making my bed, something I enjoy to take my mind off things is to deep clean. Whether it be doing the washing of the floors, dusting, or doing laundry, cleaning always takes my mind off things. I think when I play my music and smell the freshness of my room, it helps me relax and restart my day. Moving my body. This has to be one of my things to do when I am feeling down or under a lot of stress. I personally love going on runs. I think running clears my mind, feeling the wind on my face, and letting off steam helps me calm down and regain focus. While I know many people are not big fans of running, going on walks, going to the gym, taking an active class, or playing sports are all great ways to relieve stress. Making a to-do list. This helps me see the things I have coming up. Whenever I make a list, I can stay focused on the important things that I am doing in my life. As the day or week goes on, being able to cross things out makes me feel accomplished and proud of myself for getting things done, even if I had a hard time getting there. Calling my parents. Especially with being away from home, I find that whenever I feel upset or stressed, calling my parents is always a good way to calm me down. My parents always know the right things to say and always find a way to make me feel heard, supported, and loved. I find that hearing a familiar voice always puts me in a better mood. Lastly, curling up on the couch watching a movie and spending time with my roommates. From being silent and watching a movie, to just being in each other’s presence, to talking the entire movie about feelings, or just laughing. Knowing that I have people who can turn my hardest days into lighter and happier days is something that I value a tremendous amount in my life.

These tips are what work best for me, some may work for you, and some you may not like. That is completely fine, add your own twists onto these and do what is best for you! Always remember how great you are doing, even if things are challenging!