This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.
With summer coming up, it is time to start planning your perfect summer. I have tried for years to have the perfect summer but always fail because I never seem to plan all these adventures in time.
via Pintrest
My Adventures list,
- Go on a hike with your friends- Over the summer my friends and I went on so many hikes and it was one of my favorite things to do. It’s FREE and allows for such a fun hangout with your friends, especially those long-distance friends.
- Watching a movie outside under the stars- One of my favorite things to do is watch movies and musicals with my friends that I love. But with it being summer I want to be outside as much as possible. So why not a night under the stars and watching a movie? This is one of my favorite things to do, especially with my dad. We put a bonfire on and just enjoy the nice night watching a good movie. You can do this whoever and it doesn’t even cost anything unless you want to get snacks (which I divulge).
- Go on a Road Trip- Nothing screams summer like rolling down the windows, blasting your favorite playlist, and heading somewhere new. Whether it’s the coast, mountains, or quirky small towns (especially around your town looking at houses you would want to have in your life) — it’s about the journey and the snacks.
- Have a Beach or Lake Day- finding a cute lake or beach near you to just sit back and relax is always such a fun day. Whoever you bring it’s gonna be a good day if you have a book and snacks. Chill, swim, play beach games, read under an umbrella, and watch the sunset. Add a bonfire at night with s’mores and good convos — unforgettable.
- Make a Summer Playlist- Music sets the tone. Make a soundtrack for your summer — road trip jams, beachy vibes, late-night lo-fi. Music holds memories.
- Go to a Farmer’s Market or Flower Field– Fresh fruit, summer vibes, photo ops, and a slower pace. Get ingredients for a summer salad or pick up fresh flowers just because. It’s the perfect time to do a cute photoshoot with your friends and pick up some cute things for a cute picnic you can do after.
- Explore a New City (Even Nearby!)- You don’t have to fly across the world. Pick a city a couple of hours away and explore like a tourist — new coffee shops, museums, murals, street food, and hidden gems. Or just go to a town near you and walk around. Being outside is just the main goal of the day, it will raise your spirits.