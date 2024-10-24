The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

Going through the recruitment process can be very intimidating, especially as a freshman in college when literally everything you do for the first month is intimidating. And while unfortunately, not everyone’s experience with Greek Life is going to be the same, I can confidently say that I had the best time, and I would hope that anyone I encourage to rush can agree.

Now, recruitment, sororities, and anything Greek Life looks different with every chapter at every school. If you’re anything like me, you’ve seen all the Bama RushTok videos and feel like joining a sorority is only for a certain type of girl. While I can’t speak for everyone, I know that the sisters at Merrimack College, are the sweetest and most inviting young women, and that being a part of their sisterhood is such a great honor.

To break it down, recruitment at Merrimack is broken up into two sections over the course of four days. The first two days are open to anyone who registered for recruitment. You get to meet the chapters, talk about their experiences within the sorority, and discuss the philanthropy causes they support. These first two days are basically huge meet and greets with the sisters. I feel like I talked about my major and how many pets I had at home at least ten times.

The next two days are invite only. The chapters want you as much as you want them! Being a part of ceremonies and, again, meeting new people is such a rewarding experience that I would hope everyone gets to have.

Bid Day is the Best Day! The TikToks are true. Having a huge group of girls running and jumping and cheering as you open that envelope and see the crest poking out the top is as exciting as the edits make it seem. Once I got a bid, I basically spent the rest of my time making friends and memories that are going to last forever. I know my friends and I aren’t going to stop talking about it for at least a decade.

The moral of the story, there’s no need to be scared of the sisterhood or recruitment. If you start the recruitment process and decide it isn’t for you, no worries! It’s definitely a commitment, but with the right chapter and the right group of girls supporting you at every step, it makes it all worth it. I want to share this Greek life quote with any readers who are on the fence about rushing: “It’s not just letters, parties, and good times. It is a feeling that will never leave you as long as you live. It is a responsibility and a duty to yourself and your sisters. It is an eternal love.”