New Englanders, Here Are Five Student-Run Publications To Support Free Speech On Our Campuses

Free speech on college campuses has been a hot-button topic lately. Recently, we’ve seen campuses cracking down on protests, universities facing pressure from the federal government, and academic freedom hanging in the balance across the board. Despite it all, student journalists have historically spearheaded ensuring that students have a voice, no matter the political climate. Across New England in particular, these five by-students-for-students magazines and newspapers have risen above the noise to not only provide students with a reliable source of information, but also an awareness of how they can make a difference on campus.

The Harvard Crimson — Harvard University

Possibly the most recognizable university in New England, Harvard University has definitely been in the news lately. Earlier this year, President Trump threatened the university’s ability to enroll international students. The Crimson has remained undeterred despite threats to the student body’s right to seek education without fear, pushing its institution to remain a beacon of academic freedom and support for students that the entire nation can look to. Stand out sections in particular are the news and op-ed sections, with hard-hitting political coverage and even critiques of Harvard itself.

The Good Five Cent Cigar — University of Rhode Island

Sporting a twelve person masthead and a “tongue-in-cheek” name from Vice President Thomas Marshall, the Good Five Cent Cigar really is just what New England needs. I first found the Cigar through Sadie Brandt’s article, Campus activists: Where are we? and I’ve been hooked since. This call to action to student activists not just on URI’s campus, but across the country, exemplifies the Cigar’s coverage of both on-campus and national news. The good fight for student activism is not over yet, and the Cigar really is leading the charge.

The Dartmouth — Dartmouth College

The Dartmouth was founded in 1799. It not only boasts the title of the oldest college newspaper in the country with a long tradition of independent journalism, but it also does not miss. The Dartmouth has recently covered topics including the college’s recent offer — and eventual decision not to join President Trump’s compact. Their opinion section in particular celebrates independence — and sometimes dissent — with some of the cleverest titles I’ve ever seen, and not a single fluff piece to be found.

The Huntington News — Northeastern University

At first glance, The Huntington News website seems as if it’s more than just an independent, college newspaper. The professionalism of The Huntington is what makes it compelling — and is clear down to the layout of their website, the graphics used in articles, and even the font used. The Huntington News has published several articles advocating for free speech on campus, putting its purpose of free press into practice at Northeastern and proving that it is necessary for the best academic environment.

The Vermont Cynic — University of Vermont

Last, and most certainly not least, The Vermont Cynic has my favorite name out of all the independent newspapers on this list. I think it’s the most honest — being a college journalist at this political moment can absolutely create a cynic — but also its nod to the Cynics of Ancient Greece. The Cynic has served the University of Vermont and the surrounding Burlington community since 1883, exercising true freedom of speech and the press through disaffiliation with the University. A favorite article of mine is Everything is political and it’s time we realize it by Katerina Jerine.