My Tried & True Self Care Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring and summer coming soon, I thought I would share my favorite products that I use in my everyday self care routine. I love all things skincare, haircare, and body care related, so I’ve definitely found the products that are worth the buy! Starting off strong, my skincare routine is definitely my favorite, and these are my top 5:

01) Prequel Pre-Gleanse Nourishing Oil Cleanser

The first step in my skincare routine is an oil cleanser, and this one is absolutely essential. The texture, quality, and skin benefits it gives you are worth every bit of hype it gets. I’ve been using this for almost a year now, and I love it for the extra step before my normal cleanser.

02) LaRoche-Posay Toleriane Foaming Face Wash

For cleansers, my skin has always been really sensitive to even the cleanest ones out there, and after trying a ton of recommended ones, this one has been my staple for 5+ years running. I’m a huge fan of all of La Roche Posay’s products, but this is definitely their best one! To me, it is the most foaming out of all the ones I’ve tried, and doesn’t leave a weird film or texture on your skin after washing. Overall, it is one of the most solid products on the market.

03) Clean Skin Club Disposable Face Towels

My favorite product that has changed my skin hands down has to be switching to the skin towels from Clean Skin Club. I love these because they prevent any bacteria or germs getting on your face that come from normal towels. The texture on these is so perfect for after cleansing, and they come in different versions for different skin concerns!

04) Paula’s Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant

To keep my skin extra clean and free from dirt, oil, and any pore clogging ingredients I reach for the Paula’s Choice BHA toner. This has kept the texture of my skin super smooth, as someone who’s always struggled with hyperpigmentation, and it’s worth every penny!

05) Rhode Skin Glazing Milk

As my skin prep before my makeup, my non-negotiable is definitely the Rhode Glazing Milk. There are so many reasons I would recommend this: it reduces redness, leaves skin super glowy and moisturized, and leaves a soothing feeling after you apply it. It’s definitely one of my favorite Rhode products, and is the one I’ve refilled the most. It’s very versatile and it makes or breaks my daily routine!

As far as body care goes, I have a few products I use on a daily basis, and these are all friendly for sensitive skin, and are all similar scents as well! I really love trying new body care, but finding the ones that last all day, keep your skin healthy, and are price conscious is something I’ve worked hard to find, and these are my top 5:

01) Method Body: Simply Nourish Body Wash

​​ My body wash is definitely the product I’ve stuck with the longest. With scents like coconut, rice milk, and shea butter, it’s a great compliment for any vanilla or powder scent family products you use. It’s super moisturizing, and you get a lot of product for the size you get. I honestly get so many compliments on it, and it’s great for sensitive skin.

02) Redken All Soft Shampoo & Conditioner

I struggle with scalp psoriasis, and after trying so many sulfate free type products, I can confidently say that the Redken AllSoft, Extreme Lengths, and ColorExtend lines are the best products for keeping hair & scalp healthy. I’ve been psoriasis free on my scalp for around a year, and these are my favorite products to help.

03) Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil

For my body care, I love using Palmer’s Cocoa Butter oil after I shave, or after I exfoliate in the shower. It’s another great compliment for vanilla products, and it works really well for razor bumps and KP bumps. It’s also really good for sunburns!

04) EOS Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion

I’m not someone who uses lotion that often, but when I do, I choose between Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and EOS Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion. I love how light this lotion is, because it keeps you super hydrated and smelling good all day, but doesn’t feel heavy or greasy when you put it on.

05) Lattafa Éclaire Perfume

My most complimented product has to be my perfume. The one that people ask about is by Lattafa, recommended to me by a friend. It has notes of caramel, vanilla, and white flowers. It’s super long lasting, and I’ll definitely be repurchasing this one soon!