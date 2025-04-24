My Top 5 Beach & Restaurant Combos for Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

As a proud Massachusetts girl, I’ve been to both my fair share of beaches, as well as places to eat. Overall, I think New England has some of the best food to offer, and even better, gorgeous views to go along with it. In this article, I’ve compiled my personal list of the Top 5 beaches in New England areas, paired with each of my favorite restaurants in their areas. These include great family friendly places, casual places, and those with the most flavorful foods to enjoy. I created this list based on variety, affordability, and atmosphere. Each of these places I have visited regularly, as well as the beaches they’re near!

Second Beach & O’brien’s Pub: Newport, RI

My first set of locations are the ones that I visit the most, sometimes 3 times per week during prime summer time. Second Beach, though sometimes crowded, is definitively the cleanest, and most enjoyable beach I’ve been to. It’s both the least rocky, the most relaxed, and the easiest place to get a good spot for a beach day. It lies in the string of beaches in Middletown, RI, and has the most beautiful scenic drive on the way to the waterfront. Definitely my top recommendation for beaches in RI. The best part of Second Beach is how close it is to Newport, one of the best places for shopping and food in the area.

My personal favorite, (although I have many), is O’brien’s Pub, on Thames St. A Newport staple, known for its famous mustache logo, it’s definitely worth the short drive from the beaches. A favorite meal of mine here is the Chicken Tenders & Fries. A classic go to, they’re definitely known for these, having some of the best light and crispy fries. Overall, the atmosphere of this place sells itself, with a huge shaded outdoor patio, complete with a roofed bar, and a fountain in the center, with, not change funnily enough, but colorful rubber duckies.

Hampton Beach & The Beach Plum: Hampton Beach, NH

Second on my list has to be a childhood staple, which is Hampton Beach, NH. A large boardwalk area, my parents and I loved going to the arcade, getting ice cream, and walking around all the sites in the area. Hampton is one of the most crowded beaches I’ve been to, just because of all that’s around it, and how small the area itself is, but definitely a larger beach area. Well known for food, it has some truly awesome views from its restaurant decks in the heart of the boardwalk. And though I love some of the main strip restaurants, one that’s a bit outside of the area stands out to me. The Beach Plum, with a ton of locations in New Hampshire, this one was the first I ever visited, and definitely changed the way I eat seafood. My order at the Beach Plum is pretty average, I usually get a cup of chowder, and if they have them available, I love their fried clam strips. And as excited as I get for the main meal, the best part of any Beach Plum meal has to be getting a side of fries, and dipping them in the homemade tartar sauce. It may sound a bit crazy, but it truly tastes incredible, almost as if you’re just eating chips and dip. The Beach plum also has a location very close to Merrimack, that I’m definitely a frequent flyer at year round, in Salem, NH.

Oak Bluffs & The Lookout Tavern: Martha’s Vineyard, MA

A bit less of a beach destination, Martha’s Vineyard is definitely my go to comfort place in New England. I first went to the Oak Bluffs part of Martha’s Vineyard when I was 2 years old, visiting all of the fun places around the island. I grew to love many of the restaurants over each trip, but none ever came close to the food at The Lookout Tavern. Right off of the ferry, it seems like your average beach bar, complete with summering college kids, and families. Once you sit down to eat though, it will automatically be a place you return to each summer when the island reopens. Whether it’s a small meal, or one you’ll have leftovers of, the menu is truly unique. Known for some of the freshest lobster rolls on the island, they definitely live up to the hype. But my personal favorite, and the one I get again and again, is the chicken tacos. With smoked poblano aioli, peppers, onions, cabbage, and cheddar jack cheese, the flavor in these packs an amazing punch. By far my favorite meal on the list, it’s definitely the first one I recommend to anyone taking the trip. This is definitely a menu that has something for everyone.

Mad Martha’s Ice Cream: Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard, MA

In continuation of the Oak Bluffs locations, this one is more of an add on favorite. Definitely one of the best ice cream places I’ve ever been to, Mad Martha’s, another Oak Bluffs staple, is definitely a go to of mine. Looking forward to it each summer, I definitely recommend the Black Raspberry with rainbow sprinkles. And as someone who hasn’t changed their order in almost 2 decades, it definitely gets better every time. The place itself inside is truly awesome, complete with a vintage Ms Pac Man machine, as well as a jukebox, and a diner style theme. This place is definitely one of a kind, and some of my favorite childhood memories have been spent here.

Narragansett Beach & IGGY’s: Narragansett, RI

Last but not least, a classic New England beach visit, Narragansett. One of the more well known beaches on the list, it’s possible you’ve visited it yourself at some point. If you haven’t though, it’s really a great place to go, with quite a bit of places to hang out, shop, and eat. One of the classics I felt I couldn’t leave off the list though, has to be IGGY’s Doughboys & Chowder House. With multiple locations, this one is a great distance from the main beach points in the area, and has some of the best clam and lobster dinners in the area. But what they’re really known for, is the Doughboys, which are little miniature dough bites, and a personal favorite of mine as well. It’s definitely a visit you need this summer.