My Thoughts on Season 2 of Tell Me Lies (Spoilers!)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

The Hulu Original Tell Me Lies finale aired on October 16. It revealed that Stephen has never changed his sociopathic ways… and frankly, neither has Lucy. The show goes back and forth through time, from the characters’ college years in 2008 to their adult years in 2015 (Bree and Evan’s wedding day). Season two takes us through Lucy, Bree, and Pipa’s sophomore year at Baird College. In the beginning, it appears Lucy and Stephen cut their romantic ties but the war still is not over between them. Yet the question is why? Considering all the manipulation and disrespect that he has done to Lucy, you would think Lucy would move on fast- but we see how the toxic relationship has carried on and affected her new relationship with Leo.

We start to see a different side of Lucy. At one point, I even said she was turning into Stephen, only because she twisted her emotions with the fear of someone leaving her for good. I am specifically talking about when she slapped Diana at Friendsgiving. Diana did go a little far with making a stab at Lucy being “difficult to deal with”, but not only did that lead to her fight with Leo and saying some hypocritical things to him, but it also led to him breaking up with her. I genuinely liked Leo for her. I thought he made her realize her worth, but once he was gone- she lost that lens… eventually letting Stephen back in. Lucy was not ready for a new relationship.

After season one of Evan and Bree’s breakup, we learn about Bree’s unresolved absent parent issues and how that plays a role in her new “affair” with one of the college’s professors. This relationship made me slightly less angry, but made me want to skip every single part of their plot… but I did not. Bree felt so rebellious and at first I was rooting for it because of all that she had gone through. I quickly realized how nieve and suddenly in deep trouble she could get into, especially with a man who skips out on holidays with his wife to go to another hotel room with his 19-year-old mistress. The end of this relationship caught me completely off guard because I had no idea it was a part of the marriage’s plans. I always feel better when it jumps to the wedding day in 2015 because I am a Bree and Evan stan.

Forwarding to the main mystery of the entire show, how did Macy get into her predicament? We still have yet to get more information on Stephen and Macy’s hookups, but we know Lucy still holds onto that secret of him being there until 2015. Speaking of this death, Drew dies due to the painkillers he was given by his brother. This hurt me so much considering Wrigley is one of my favorite characters behind Pipa and now Diana. Whenever the show revealed that Diana meant for her and Stephen’s breakup to seem like it was his idea, I was in utter shock and happiness. I hate knowing that Stephan thinks it was his idea, but it’s whatever. I am loving the tension between Diana and Pipa and can not wait to see how they come together.

Watching Tell Me Lies makes me so angry and my roommates and I verbally yell at the screen- yet we will never stop watching the lies unfold. The next season is said to come out in 2026.