My Lip Gloss Obsession Has No End In Sight

I think it’s safe to say that lip gloss has played a major role in every girl’s life. From soda-flavored Lip Smackers to Dior plumping glosses, we’ve all kept our favorites in our pockets at some point. I’ve gone through several phases over the years, of which lip glosses I use religiously for anywhere from a month to over a year, and these are my all-time favorites.

Honorable Mention: Claire’s Flip Phone Lip Gloss Set

We all remember seeing these at Claire’s when we were younger. Something about being a phone (which we all wanted at the time) was a major factor in its appeal. Unfortunately, I never had one, but I loved looking at all the different colors when I went to Claire’s.

The Elementary School Classic: Pucker Pops

I thought Pucker Pops were the cutest thing in Elementary School. I loved that it had a keychain so I could keep it on my backpack and have it readily available. There was a huge variety of colors and scents, which always made picking a new one a difficult decision. I have a very vivid memory of keeping my Purple Queen Pucker Pop in my desk during the day in Fifth Grade and taking it out constantly to reapply, to the point that my teacher would tell me to put it in my backpack until Recess.

Middle School Trips to the Mall: Sephora Glossed Hydrating Long Wear Lip Gloss

This was one of my first real lip glosses from an actual makeup store. I thought I was so cool when I went to Sephora with my friends at the age of twelve and bought this lip gloss instead of a face mask. My favorite shade was Lover, and I still find myself reaching for it sometimes. These glosses are only $14, which I think is a great deal because of how good quality they are and how long they last. They come in so many different colors, so there’s definitely one for everybody.

Newbury Street Essential: Glossier Balm Dotcom

I will never forget the first time I walked into the Glossier store on Newbury Street in Boston. The store seemed so inviting, and the lip products immediately caught my eye. I had a Balm Dotcom when I was in Middle School, but it wasn’t something I reached for that often. I spent so much time in the store looking at all the different shades and scents, trying to make what seemed like an impossible decision. I ended up purchasing the Lavender Balm Dotcom, which quickly became my favorite for over a year. I also have the Birthday and Rose Balm Dotcoms, which get used quite a lot as well. If you ever see me walking around campus, I probably have at least one of them in my pocket and maybe an extra in my backpack.

The One We All Saw on TikTok: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

I saw the same videos on my For You Page as everyone else, and of course, I bought it. The packaging was so sleek, and the gloss itself looked like it felt good on your lips. Choosing which one to buy was so difficult, especially since I was only looking at them online. After watching so many videos of people testing them out, I decided on Brown Sugar. I immediately fell in love with this gloss. It was the perfect shade for Winter, and I couldn’t get over how good it smelled. This is another gloss that I never leave home without. I did unfortunately lose it at the Tate McRae concert, but I just ordered the Iced Coffee one, and I am so excited to try it when it arrives.

These are just a handful of my favorite lip glosses. There are so many others that come to mind when I think about my massive collection, but these each represent a different period of my life. I can still see myself using my Pucker Pop in Fifth Grade while I put on my Summer Fridays as a Sophomore in College. I can’t wait to see where my lip glosses take me next!