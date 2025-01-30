The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

Happy first month into 2025! Now that we are entering into the glorious month of February, it is time to start talking about Valentine’s Day! Who is your Valentine? Are you someone’s Valentine? Are you even supposed to have a Valentine? Well, what if I do not get asked to be someone’s Valentine? Does that make me unwanted? These are all valid questions we may be asking ourselves as the love month approaches, and I am here to tell you that it is perfectly okay to not necessarily celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic partner or interest. These are some things I do each year during Valentine’s Day to reassure myself that I am enough and I am loved immensely, and maybe these tips can help your Valentine’s Day be just as beautiful as you are!

Surround yourself with friends and family

I think one of the worst things people can do is isolate themselves during a time when they feel unwanted. It not only worsens our feelings about ourselves, but it gives us a false reality that we are actually unwanted by others, which is almost never true. Surrounding yourself with friends and family who care about you can change your mentality of being unwanted and solidify your meaningful relationships with others. This Valentine’s Day, plan the party, get some pink and red paper hearts to decorate your windows, grab your Galentines (or family!!), and surround yourself with those you love and those who love you. Valentine’s Day is about love, after all!

Do something for yourself that reflects self-love and affirmations

Doing something for yourself can reaffirm your self-love and worth. Doing things such as watching a movie, having a self-care day filled with face masks and hot baths, going to a Bible study (if that is something you affiliate with!), or going to a yoga class by yourself or with someone can reassure yourself that you are an amazing being and belong on this Earth. Do something for yourself this Valentine’s Day! Go buy yourself a box of chocolate, put on some fuzzy slippers, and put on your favorite movie- you deserve it!!

Don’t want to stay in? Paint the town Red!! (The color of love, how convenient!)

Maybe staying in on a day that people celebrate is not your thing. So let’s go out! Put on your favorite outfit that makes you feel confident and beautiful, and go paint the town red! There are so many different options to do on Valentine’s Day or the weekend of it, such as going to dinner with your friends, going into the closest city where you live, or maybe ice skating if it is cold and going to the beach if it is warm! Get a group together, go out, and have fun! Again, you deserve to celebrate the holiday of love!

Tell someone how much you love and appreciate them

Telling someone you love and appreciate them on Valentine’s Day can not only make them feel special, but I promise you will feel good seeing another person feel appreciated because of you. Calling a loved one or friend about how much you care about them will strengthen your relationship with them and make both of you feel appreciated. Get the phone, dial your bestie’s or your mother’s phone number, and tell them how much you love them this Valentine’s Day! I promise you will not regret it.

I hope these tips and my guide to a successful Valentine’s Day help you as much as they help me! Valentine’s Day is not only for couples, but also to show the people in your life how much you care and appreciate them, no matter what kind of relationship it is. Friendships, parents, and family can all be celebrated on Valentine’s Day, and I hope your day is filled with nothing but happiness and, of course, LOVE!