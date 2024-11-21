The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

I love to listen to podcasts when I’m tired of my music, want to learn something new, need to get out of my own head, and so many more things. I have a rotation of Podcasts I listen to depending on my mood, or what I am looking to get out of that specific episode. I wanted to share which ones I listen to for certain moods and some episode recommendations.

Brooke and Conor Make a Podcast

When I want to turn my brain off and just be entertained for an hour, I look to Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast. I usually watch them on YouTube, and I recommend the video because, at least for myself, a visual element helps me pay attention. I have developed a parasocial relationship with Brooke and Connor, so when I am watching it feels like I am hanging out with my friends. They talk about whatever is on their mind from the last movie they watched to scientific topics (which they know nothing about), their favorite laundry detergent, and pop culture. The thing that makes BNCMAP really work is that they are good friends, but they are completely different people. It makes it so entertaining because they fill each other in on stuff that the other has no idea about, like when Brooke talks about theater or books she’s been reading. Their dynamic is perfect, and individually they are both so funny and charming it makes for the perfect way to simply be entertained for an hour!

Stuff You Should Know

I usually turn to Stuff You Should Know on a long drive once I’ve gotten sick of all my music and want to learn something while sitting in the car for hours. The hosts, Josh and Chuck, are not only extremely smart and charismatic, but also have the best podcast voices I have ever heard. They have a way of presenting complicated and lengthy information in a digestible and interesting way; the topics can be complex and layered, but somehow I end the episodes with a great understanding of the topic.

Some of my favorite episodes include: How the Escape from Alcatraz Worked, Genghis Khan: Madman or Genius?, Woodstock: The Festival, and Jonestown. As you can see I opt for more historical ones, but they have episodes covering other things like, How ADHD works, Spirit Halloween, and orcupines. Their variety in topics and episodes makes this a standout because there is an episode for everyone and their interests. I have a Spotify playlist dedicated to episodes to be listened to because there are so many interesting ones. I recommend checking SYSK out when you are looking to learn more about a topic because I bet they have an episode on what you are looking for.

Girls Gotta Eat

I love Girls Gotta Eat because the hosts, Rayna and Ashley, are strong independent women who are effortlessly entertaining and have infinite wisdom. Listening to Girls Gotta Eat seems like what it would be like to listen to your cool older sister and her best friend talk. The topics have a large range from female friendships, relationships, sex, dating, pop culture, and more. I find myself continuing to come back because they are clearly best friends, and it comes through that they are so passionate about their work. My episode recommendations are The New Rules for Dating, Career, and Loving Your Life w/ Eli Rallo (I also love Eli but she stopped doing her podcast) and Do You Feel Like You’ve Lost Yourself? with Dr. Sara Kuburic. I also love their “The Snack” episodes which are lighter topics and shorter episodes usually covering pop culture and current events. I always recommend this podcast, but I would especially recommend it to young women who feel like they need to hear advice and get empowered.

Anything Goes

I have probably been listening to anything goes with emma chamberlain for the longest of them all. I have been a fan of Emma forever, haven’t we all? My consumption of her content has varied since her YouTube vlog days, but I have always kept up with her podcast throughout the years and her evolving content. I find her comforting because I’ve been a follower of her for so long, so I usually listen to Anything Goes when I am trying to relax or even sometimes right before bed. My favorite episodes are typically the advice sessions, especially these two breaking bad habits, advice session and relationship anxiety, advice session. Emma has gained a huge following because of how honest and vulnerable she is with her audiences– some people have even criticized her for being too honest. I find myself listening to her advice sessions because she opens up about how she has dealt with different things. It is comforting to know that someone else has gone through the same things you have and listening to someone else discuss them on the internet makes people empowered to get through their own situations. Sometimes I do disagree with her opinions and think she sounds out of touch, but I admire how much she opens up about her own struggles and conflicts.

The podcasts on this list vary drastically from educational/historical to humor to relationship advice, but I have found myself consistently listening to this rotation because they all have something different to offer. I have a horrible attention span when it comes to listening to or watching content and these four have stood the test of time; they have always been my favorite.