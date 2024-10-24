My Favorite Nail Colors for the “-ber” Months

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves are changing, the air is getting crisper, and school is in full swing, meaning fall and winter are here! The changing of seasons not only calls for a change in decoration and clothing, but also a change in nail color! While I am a summer girl through and through, I can’t deny the excitement I feel when I see the colorful leaves announcing that apple picking, pumpkin carving, corn mazes, hot cocoa, ice skating, and more are coming!

The “-ber” months bring us all things festive, including some of my favorite holidays, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas– all in under four months! In my opinion, there’s no better way to be festive than coordinating my nails with the seasons. Here are some of my favorite “-ber” month nail colors that I always find myself rotating through:

The first color I love is cherry red. It is a combination of dark purple, pink, and wine color. Apple picking, fall foliage, and chunky sweaters are just some of the things that come to mind when I think about this color!

The next color I think that screams fall is mocha brown. This color is the perfect mix of a chocolatey brown and nutmeg. Mocha brown reminds me of pumpkin spice lattes, and caramel apples!

Pine green is another color that is perfect for the “-ber” months. It is a deep and dark shade of green. This festive color makes me think of pine trees and garland, which is perfect for the winter months!

I love all shades of blue nail polish, but one shade I always use in the fall and winter months is navy blue. This deep, rich blue reminds me of cold, snowy nights when you want to bundle up on the couch and watch a movie.

Lastly, I love the color candy red. Candy red reminds me of candy canes, sleigh rides, peppermint mochas, and Christmas! It is a warmer and brighter shade of red that is perfect for transitioning from fall to winter!