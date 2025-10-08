My Favorite Halloween Costumes

It’s that time of year to start planning the costumes for Halloweekend! This article has some of my favorite trendy costumes I’ve seen, as well as costumes I have done myself and am still obsessed with. Everything from solo costumes to girls’ group and couples costumes, this article will be the Halloween costume inspo you need.
Couples costumes:
Firefighter and Dalmatian – This one is so adorable and pretty easy to put together. It is easily recognizable and comfortable.
Deer and Hunter – This one is fun and not super popular. Taking pictures for this one would be super fun, and it is comfortable.
Shark boy and Lava girl – This one is a classic and super nostalgic. Colorful and easily recognized.
Mermaid and Captain- This one is so fun and not super popular.
Boo and Sully- I did this one a couple of years ago, and it was so easy to put together, just a pink shirt and purple leggings, and a Sully onesie from Amazon. It was very comfortable and everyone knew the characters.
Solo costumes:
Genie – Super fun and sparkly, unique, and can be colorful and comfortable.
Diet Coke – Such a fun, unique costume for all the Diet Coke girls.
Barbie – Perfect solo costume for blondes, you can choose any type of Barbie from any of the Barbie collections.
Chipotle Burrito – Super unique! Who doesn’t love chipotle.
Hannah Montana – Super fun costume, can make it super sparkly and fun. Everyone can recognize this one.
Group costumes:
Princesses – I did this last year with a group of my girlfriends, and so perfect for the group; there is a princess for everyone.
Wizard of Oz – This one is perfect for a group of 4 – 6, Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, Lion, Glinda, and the Wicked Witch. It’s the perfect costume for each person to show a little personality.
Fairies – I did this one last year with my roommates, and it was perfect. There is a color for everyone, and it’s super cute and coordinated.
Cheetahs – This one is perfect for groups; there can be as many people as you want, and everyone can wear something a little different.
Superheroes – This one is fun and shows a little personality for each person; there are lots of superheroes for everyone.