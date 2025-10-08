My Favorite Halloween Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year to start planning the costumes for Halloweekend! This article has some of my favorite trendy costumes I’ve seen, as well as costumes I have done myself and am still obsessed with. Everything from solo costumes to girls’ group and couples costumes, this article will be the Halloween costume inspo you need.

Couples costumes:

Firefighter and Dalmatian – This one is so adorable and pretty easy to put together. It is easily recognizable and comfortable.

Deer and Hunter – This one is fun and not super popular. Taking pictures for this one would be super fun, and it is comfortable.

Shark boy and Lava girl – This one is a classic and super nostalgic. Colorful and easily recognized.

Mermaid and Captain- This one is so fun and not super popular.

Boo and Sully- I did this one a couple of years ago, and it was so easy to put together, just a pink shirt and purple leggings, and a Sully onesie from Amazon. It was very comfortable and everyone knew the characters.

Solo costumes:

Genie – Super fun and sparkly, unique, and can be colorful and comfortable.

Diet Coke – Such a fun, unique costume for all the Diet Coke girls.

Barbie – Perfect solo costume for blondes, you can choose any type of Barbie from any of the Barbie collections.

Chipotle Burrito – Super unique! Who doesn’t love chipotle.

Hannah Montana – Super fun costume, can make it super sparkly and fun. Everyone can recognize this one.

Group costumes:

Princesses – I did this last year with a group of my girlfriends, and so perfect for the group; there is a princess for everyone.

Wizard of Oz – This one is perfect for a group of 4 – 6, Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, Lion, Glinda, and the Wicked Witch. It’s the perfect costume for each person to show a little personality.

Fairies – I did this one last year with my roommates, and it was perfect. There is a color for everyone, and it’s super cute and coordinated.

Cheetahs – This one is perfect for groups; there can be as many people as you want, and everyone can wear something a little different.

Superheroes – This one is fun and shows a little personality for each person; there are lots of superheroes for everyone.