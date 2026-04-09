Marylou’s Drinks you HAVE to Try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a South Shore Mass girl, Marylou’s is my go to place for a fun drink at any time of the day. Marylou’s has a selection for everyone from coffee, to redbulls, to lemonades, to fun frozen drinks, there is something for everyone. They have a variety of flavors and so many fun drinks. If you have never had Marylou’s before, these are some of my favorites that you need to try.

Twix Iced Coffee: This is my go to coffee whenever I go to Marylou’s. It is a mix of milky way flavored iced coffee with mocha. This drink is my all time favorite. Girl Scout Cookie Iced Coffee: This is another favorite of mine and it tastes exactly like a thin mint cookie. This drink has white chocolate flavored iced coffee, a mint flavor shot, mocha, and whipped cream all in the drink. Funky Fanabla Iced Coffee: This drink is a great drink if looking for something chocolatey. This drink has snickerdoodle iced coffee, mocha, whipped cream, and lots of chocolate lining the cup. Juneberry Redbull: This is my favorite redbull to order. You will order a juneberry redbull with lemonade and a shot of strawberry. It is such a great redbull combination.

If you are a fun drink kind of girl, you need to come down to the South Shore and try Marylou’s!