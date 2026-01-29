Little Things To Do To Fill Your Own Cup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that we’ve started the new year, it allows us to think about our goals and lifestyle. I’ve noticed that I’ve made some small changes in my day-to-day life to improve my mental mental health and well-being. It’s been a good distraction from seasonal depression that tends to linger on to me. It makes me feel like my Pinterest vision board is truly coming to life. I’ve found joy in the little things in life and wanted to share the fun ways to romanticize it:

Set a Morning Routine

I used to always feel rushed in the morning and not taking the time for myself. Instead, I found it easier to wake up early so I can use that time to get ready and feel fulfilled. By following a morning routine, it motivates you to be ready every morning and look forward to another day. I can take my time doing my makeup, picking out my clothes, and even eating the most important meal of the day. Side note: I’ve started to appreciate breakfast more. I definitely recommended putting effort into breakfast to prepare for a long day. Planning ahead helps me feel better and look forward to how I will spend the day.

Try New Hobbies

The only hobby I found myself doing was doomscrolling in bed for hours. Now, it’s time to make a change. I need to give my eyes a break from staring at a screen for so long. Some hobbies you can do outside of technology include reading, painting, baking, arts and crafts, scrapbooks, learning a language, playing an instrument, and so much more. I’ve luckily been able to save my reading slump and get my nose back into the books. It’s a lot better than doomscrolling and I’ve had the pleasure of keeping myself occupied in fun little projects. It never hurts to try anything new.

Social Interaction

Family and friends are a big part of the way you live your life. Sometimes it can be overwhelming to be surrounded by so many people, but it’s imprinting to surround yourself with the right people in your life. Smaller groups are honestly better than large groups. You don’t need to force yourself to make plans with people all the time. I’ve honestly found myself not having to beg people to hangout with me because there are moments where I enjoy being by myself. A simple wave while walking by or a compliment makes my day a whole lot better even if there’s no full conversation.

Exercise

Having my body move and blood pumping helps me stay focused. Whether it’s pilates, lifting, or simple walks, it’s always good to stay active whether you have a busy day or not. It motivates me to balance my meals and find ways to stay active in between breaks. Being too comfortable on the couch immediately makes my body feel slumped. The more you get used to exercising, the more pumped you’ll feel.

Organization

You may not realize this, but your mood is affected depending on how clean or messy the environment is. Keeping things clean and organized makes me feel so much better about myself. Having clean clothes, my bed made, and an organizer helps uplift the mood. I also like to keep my schedule organized by using Google Calendar to schedule classes, works, and events in fun colors. Even making time to tidy things up or clean out old stuff can help you stay organized each day.

Positive Mindset

In the mornings, I like to say positive affirmations out loud so it sticks inside my head throughout the day. I jump out of bed ready for the day to start no matter how tired I am. I think about all the things I’m grateful to have in my life. I recommend starting the day with something that makes you feel good such as a good breakfast, uplifting music, or a planned schedule. If I feel negative towards something, I want to fix it instead of having my day ruined. Choosing to have a negative mindset won’t make you feel any good and it’’ makes you shelter from everyone around you.

Prioritize Self-Care

Saving the best for last, mental health matters! It’s important for us to have time to unwind and allow our bodies to rest. I love having time to myself during the night where I can just relax, watch a movie, grab a snack, and get cozy. I also find it important to get enough sleep and keep meals balanced during productive days. Don’t expect everyday to be perfect. Adding little things to your routine can truly make a difference in the end.